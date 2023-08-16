Kaley Cuoco Shares Cute Video of Daughter Matilda Wearing Shoes for First Time

Kaley Cuoco is celebrating another milestone for her daughter Matilda!

The actress, 37, took to her Instagram story Tuesday to share an adorable video of Matilda, four months, sipping on her first pair of shoes. In the clip, Matilda can be seen looking down at her shiny, pink footwear while sporting a matching sleepsuit.

“Someone couldn’t believe she was wearing shoes for the first time lol,” Cuoco wrote over the video.

The Big Bang Theory actress welcomed her daughter in March with her Ozark star husband Tom Pelphrey.

Kaley Cuoco daughter Matilda's shoes. PHOTO: Kaley Cuoco/Instagram. Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

Announcing the couple’s baby news, Cuoco shared several snaps of the pair with their newborn at home and in the hospital.

“3-30-23 Introducing Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives,” Cuoco wrote at the time. “We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle. Thank you to the doctors, nurses, family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days.”

“We are blessed beyond belief. @Tommypelphrey didn’t think I could fall even more in love with you, but I did,” she added.

Kaley Cuoco daughter Matilda. PHOTO: Kaley Cuoco/Instagram. Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

Pelphrey, 41, and Cuoco first began dating in April 2022 after they introduced to each other at the Ozark premiere. Speaking to USA Today about when they met, Cuoco described the moment as “love at first sight.”

Pelphrey recently opened up about how he had never watched The Big Bang Theory before introducing Cuoco to his family — even if his family were big fans of the show, which starred Cuoco as Penny Hofstadter for 12 seasons.

“When I first brought Kaley to New Jersey to meet my family and friends, my mom's partner — who apparently was a Big Bang Theory fan — was there, and he kept calling her Penny,” the actor told W Magazine profile.

“I had no clue what was going on. So I pulled Kaley aside, like, ‘I'm sorry, I don't understand what's happening. Why does he keep calling you Penny?’ She's like, ‘That's my character in The Big Bang Theory.’”