Kaley Cuoco Twins With Baby Matilda in Adorable New Photo: 'Mini Me'

The ‘Based on a True Story’ actress is the perfect mother-daughter duo with her three-month-old baby, Matilda

By Jill Lupupa
Published on July 19, 2023 07:28AM EDT
Kaley Cuoco Matilda twins instagram
Kaley Cuoco Matilda twins instagram. Photo:

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

Kaley Cuoco is twinning with her three-month-old baby girl, Matilda.

On Wednesday, the Based on a True Story actress, 37, posted an adorable selfie with her daughter on her Instagram Story — jokingly highlighting the striking resemblance between mom and baby.

“Mini-me,” the actress captioned the story post.

In the sweet snap, Cuoco mimicked Matilda's wide eyes and open mouth, with the gorgeous baby's parted lips strongly resembling those of her actress mom. The pair also appeared to both be wearing tank tops, although Matilda wore the more eye-catching color of the two.

kaley cuoco and matilda
Kaley Cuoco and her daughter Matilda.

Tom Pelphrey/Instagram

The Big Bang Theory alum is fond of showcasing her love for her daughter — who she shares with partner Tom Pelphrey, 40, — on social media.

On July 13, she shared a couple of sweet photos of ‘Tildy’ on Instagram with one of the family's pet dogs, Opal. The first image showed Matilda snuggled up on the sofa with the pup, while in a second pic, the adorable baby lay cuddled up on her dad’s chest, while Cuoco slept on Pelphrey’s shoulder and held Opal.

It wasn't the first time Cuoco had shared the sweet family set-up. On July 10, the Based on a True Story actress reposted a very similar photo that Pelphrey had posted to his own Instagram.

In the snap, Cuoco plants a kiss on her 3-month-old daughter's cheek as Pelphrey cheeses for the camera. In between the family of three, Cuoco's dog nuzzles his way in. Pelphrey added a red heart sticker and simply tagged Cuoco, letting the sweet photo speak for itself.

Proud dad Pelphrey also regularly posts family photos on his Instagram. On July 13, the Ozark actor posted a cute image of Matilda looking away in the distance while laying on her back. “Daddy’s girl #johnnycash @kaleycuoco @nixks0 @tishnatasha,” he captioned the post.

Since giving birth in March, Cuoco has shared several photos of Matilda on her Instagram. In May, The Big Bang Theory star shared a hilarious video on her Instagram Story where Cuoco wore a black T-shirt and baggy pants while holding her daughter. As music from the Jonas Brothers music played, Cuoco noticed that Matilda's meltdown subsided.

"Not kidding. Was screaming," Cuoco captioned the story. "Turned on @jonasbrothers. Stopped crying lol we have a fan here folks."

In April, Cuoco exclusively told PEOPLE about her life as a first-time mom and how "natural" Pelphrey is as a dad.

"I cannot believe how natural he is, how much he loves it," she said. "I mean, when we were in the hospital, he did everything — every diaper, he's the swaddle king. All the nurses said, 'Oh my God, you're the best guy swaddler we've ever seen."

