Kaley Cuoco Turns 'Reverend' for Friends' Wedding: 'I Got to Marry My Nearest and Dearest Today'

Kaley Cuoco can now list "wedding officiant" on her resume!

The Based on a True Story star, 37, stepped into the role of "reverend" as she officiated her friend Tracey Wade’s wedding on Saturday and shared photos from the experience on her Instagram Story afterward.

“Yes this happened lol,” Cuoco captioned as she reposted a photo of herself standing under a draped arch waving papers in her hand during the ceremony. "Our Reverend @kaleycuoco" actor Will Von Vogt had written over the original post.

“I got to marry my nearest and dearest today!” Cuoco wrote over another snapshot of some polaroid photos taken of her with her newly-married friend.

Kaley Cuoco Turns 'Reverend' At Friends' Wedding. Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

“Love you @traceywade10! I’m avail for all future weddings, bat mitzvahs, and any legal ceremony you may need me for lol,” the actress joked.

Cuoco was joined at the wedding by her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey. The pair were seen in several photos posing with friends and Cuoco’s family, which included her mom and dad, her sister Briana, 34, and her partner Brian Dales.

One sweet photo collage posted by Cuoco on her Instagram Story showed her and Pelphrey, 41, kissing and making funny faces with ‘Wade + Tracey July 29th 2023’ written to the side. “We love you @traceywade10 and Wade!!!!” Cuoco wrote in the caption.

Kaley Cuoco shares photos from a friend's wedding that she officiated. Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

Cuoco’s turn as a wedding officiant comes after she posted a birthday tribute to boyfriend Pelphrey, as he turned 41 on Friday.

“Happy happy birthday to the love of my life,” Cuoco captioned her birthday post for Pelphre. “Bubs you are so special to me and everyone who knows you.”

She went on to say that Pelphrey is the “best partner, best son, best friend, best brother, best uncle, best dog daddy, best part-time therapist, best part-time nutritionist, best part-time trainer, best smoothie maker, best coffee barista, best tuna sandwich maker, best laugh, best heart.”



Kaley Cuoco and partner Tom Pelphrey at a friend's wedding. Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

The Big Bang Theory star also shared photos on her Instagram Story of Pelphrey’s fun poker-themed bash — complete with cute outfits modeled by themselves and their four-month-old daughter Matilda.

The actress also gave her followers a behind-the-scenes look at the poker-themed party she threw for Pelphrey on her Instagram Story. Cuoco shared a photo of “happy birthday” balloons, giant playing cards and a sign that read, “roll the dice”, nailing the theme.



Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

It appeared the couple had some A-list guests at the celebrations, too. Later on Saturday, Cuoco posted an image of herself and Pelphrey grinning alongside actor Chris Messina and his wife Jennifer Todd.

"We love our Messina's! Thank you for celebrating with us!" she captioned the sweet photo.