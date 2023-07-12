Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Cuddle Up with 3-Month-Old Daughter Matilda in Adorable New Photo

Kaley Cuoco is sharing another photo of her adorable daughter.

On Monday, the Based on a True Story actress, 37, reposted a sweet photo that her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey posted to his Instagram.

In the photo, Cuoco plants a kiss on her 3-month-old daughter Matilda's cheek as Pelphrey cheeses for the camera. In between the family of three, Cuoco's dog nuzzles his way in.

Pelphrey added a red heart sticker and simply tagged Cuoco, letting the sweet photo speak for itself.

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

Cuoco and Pelphrey announced that they had welcomed their first baby together in early April.

Cuoco is no stranger to sharing photos of her little girl. For the family of three's first Fourth of July, the actress shared a series of photos and videos to her Instagram Story. "The sweetest 4th with our little sweetie!" Cuoco wrote.

"Tildy looking and feeling very patriotic," the new mom wrote over another photo, which showed Ozark actor Pelphrey holding a surprised-looking Matilda in the pool.

In May, Cuoco revealed that Matilda was the Jonas Brother's youngest fan by sharing a video to her Instagram. As music from the Jonas Brothers music played, Cuoco noticed that Matilda's meltdown subsided.

"Not kidding. Was screaming," Cuoco captioned the story. "Turned on @jonasbrothers. Stopped crying lol we have a fan here folks."



In early June, Cuoco shared that her daughter was bonding with her other baby — her dog Opal. In one photo that the actress shared to her Instagram, Matilda touched noses with Opal. Cuoco added a "besties" sticker to the image.

"She always gets so excited when Opal comes to give her kissies!" wrote the proud mom.

