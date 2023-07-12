Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Cuddle Up with 3-Month-Old Daughter Matilda in Adorable New Photo

The 'Flight Attendant' actress kissed her daughter on the cheek as her dog cuddled in between the family of three

By Hannah Sacks
Updated on July 12, 2023 11:51AM EDT
Kaley Cuoco and husband
Photo:

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

Kaley Cuoco is sharing another photo of her adorable daughter.

On Monday, the Based on a True Story actress, 37, reposted a sweet photo that her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey posted to his Instagram.

In the photo, Cuoco plants a kiss on her 3-month-old daughter Matilda's cheek as Pelphrey cheeses for the camera. In between the family of three, Cuoco's dog nuzzles his way in.

Pelphrey added a red heart sticker and simply tagged Cuoco, letting the sweet photo speak for itself.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

kaley cuoco and tom pelphrey matilda

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

Cuoco and Pelphrey announced that they had welcomed their first baby together in early April.

Cuoco is no stranger to sharing photos of her little girl. For the family of three's first Fourth of July, the actress shared a series of photos and videos to her Instagram Story. "The sweetest 4th with our little sweetie!" Cuoco wrote.

"Tildy looking and feeling very patriotic," the new mom wrote over another photo, which showed Ozark actor Pelphrey holding a surprised-looking Matilda in the pool.

In May, Cuoco revealed that Matilda was the Jonas Brother's youngest fan by sharing a video to her Instagram. As music from the Jonas Brothers music played, Cuoco noticed that Matilda's meltdown subsided.

"Not kidding. Was screaming," Cuoco captioned the story. "Turned on @jonasbrothers. Stopped crying lol we have a fan here folks."

In early June, Cuoco shared that her daughter was bonding with her other baby — her dog Opal. In one photo that the actress shared to her Instagram, Matilda touched noses with Opal. Cuoco added a "besties" sticker to the image.

"She always gets so excited when Opal comes to give her kissies!" wrote the proud mom.

Related Articles
Kaley Cuoco, Tom Pelphrey Celebrate First Fourth of July with Baby
Kaley Cuoco Dresses Daughter Matilda in Adorable Fourth of July-Themed Outfit: ‘Sweetest 4th With Our Little Sweetie’
Kaley Cuoco Reveals She Has Tendonitis: âThey Call It Mommy Wristâ
Kaley Cuoco Reveals She Has Tendonitis: ‘They Call It Mommy Wrist’
Kaley Cuoco family photo.
Kaley Cuoco Shares Sweet Family Photo with Tom Pelphrey and Baby Daughter Matilda: 'Our Girl'
kaley cuoco baby dog
Kaley Cuoco Shares Adorable Photos of Baby Matilda Snuggling with Her Dog Opal: 'Besties'
Kaley Cuoco Shares Cute Video Kissing Smiling Daughter Matilda
Kaley Cuoco Shares Cute Video of Her Kissing Smiling Daughter Matilda: ‘Sweetest Little Girl’
Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey's Relationship Timeline
Kaley Cuoco Follows Postpartum Pilates with Snuggles with Daughter Matilda
Kaley Cuoco Follows Postpartum Pilates with Snuggles with Baby Daughter Matilda: Photos
Kaley Cuoco at the Pacific Design Center; Kaley Cuoco daughter Matilda
Kaley Cuoco Shares Adorable Pic of Daughter Matilda Playing with Bubbles: 'She’s Unsure Lol'
Kaley Cuoco Celebrates Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey on First Father's Day Since Welcoming Daughter Matilda
Kaley Cuoco Says Watching Tom Pelphrey with Daughter Is 'Joy of My Life' on His First Father's Day
Kaley Cuoco Shares 'Family' Pics With New Baby
Kaley Cuoco Shares 'Family' Pics of New Baby — See the Sweet Photos!
Olivia Wilde Mother's Day
How Stars Celebrated Mother's Day 2023
Kaley Cuoco's Daughter Matilda Goes Through All the Feelings as She Tries Out a New Dress
Kaley Cuoco's Baby Daughter Matilda Goes Through All the Feelings as She Tries Out a New Dress
Kaley Cuoco Shares Fresh-Faced Selfie With Daughter Matilda in Baby Wrap
Kaley Cuoco Reveals Baby Daughter Is Calmed by Jonas Brothers Music: 'We Have a Fan Here Folks'
Kaley Cuoco Introduces Daughter Matilda to Her Horses
Kaley Cuoco Introduces Newborn Daughter 'Tildy' to Her Horses: 'Met Her Barn Friends Today'
Kaley Cuoco Shares Fresh-Faced Selfie With Daughter Matilda in Baby Wrap
Kaley Cuoco Shares Fresh-Faced Selfie with Baby Daughter Matilda — See the Photo!
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Max Original Limited Series "Love & Death"
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Step Out for 'First Date Night' Since Birth of Baby Matilda