Kaley Cuoco Dresses Daughter Matilda in Adorable Fourth of July-Themed Outfit: ‘Sweetest 4th With Our Little Sweetie’

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are celebrating their first Fourth of July as a family of three.

On Tuesday, the actress shared a series of adorable photos and videos on her Instagram Story, giving fans a glimpse of her family's Independence Day celebration.

"The sweetest 4th with our little sweetie!", Cuoco, 37, captioned the first image. In the photo, the actress smiled as she held baby Matilda — who wore an American stars and stripes hat and matching two piece swimsuit — as she sat on the pool's edge. Pelphrey, 40, also sported a big grin as he posed in the water next to his partner and their 14 week old daughter.

"Tildy looking and feeling very patriotic," the new mom joked in the text over next image, which showed Ozark actor Pelphrey holding a surprised-looking Matilda — still in her Fourth of July swimming outfit — in the pool.

Kaley Cuoco, Tom Pelphrey Celebrate First Fourth of July with Baby Matilda. Kaley Cuoco Instagram

The new daddy and daughter continued their bonding time in a video Cuoco shared next on her Story. Pelphrey spun little Matilda around in the water as music from the Finding Dory song, "Just Keep Swimming" played over the clip.

After all the excitement in the pool, Matilda and another adorable baby — her "bestie Jonah" according to text Cuoco wrote over the snap — posed for a photo together. The actress even added a sweet "Friends Forever" sticker underneath the image.

Tom Pelphrey Celebrates First Fourth of July with Baby Matilda. Kaley Cuoco Instagram

Next, Cuoco shared a post-swim family snap of her family of three. The cute selfie showed the actress and Pelphrey smiling as a rosy-cheeked Matilda stuck her tongue out. A "Love My Fam" Instagram sticker was posted below the sweet image.

In a final pic from the actress's Fourth of July celebrations, Cuoco posed alongside Krysten Ritter. "@realkrystenritter the sweetest day," she wrote above the image, that showed Ritter smiling and hugging a child, who appeared to be her son, Bruce Julian.

Kaley Cuoco, Tom Pelphrey Celebrate First Fourth of July with Baby Matilda. Kaley Cuoco Instagram

In April, Cuoco exclusively told PEOPLE about her life as a first-time mom and how "natural" Pelphrey is as a dad.

"I cannot believe how natural he is, how much he loves it," she said. "I mean, when we were in the hospital, he did everything — every diaper, he's the swaddle king."

"All the nurses said, 'Oh my God, you're the best guy swaddler we've ever seen,'" she raved.

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

Since giving birth in March, Cuoco has shared several photos of Matilda on her Instagram. In May, The Big Bang Theory star shared a hilarious video on her Instagram Story where Cuoco wore a black T-shirt and baggy pants while holding her daughter. As music from the Jonas Brothers music played, Cuoco noticed that Matilda's meltdown subsided.

"Not kidding. Was screaming," Cuoco captioned the story. "Turned on @jonasbrothers. Stopped crying lol we have a fan here folks."

