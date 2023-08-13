Kaley Cuoco Spends Family Day with Tom Pelphrey, His Mom and 'Mini Me' Daughter Matilda

'The Big Bang Theory' star welcomed her daughter on March 30

Kaley Cuoco and her "mini me" daughter Matilda, 4 months. Photo:

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

Kaley Cuoco is spending some time with those closest to her.

The Big Bang Theory alum, 37, spent quality time with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, their daughter Matilda and the Ozark star's mom, Laurie Pelphrey, over the weekend.

On her Instagram Story Saturday, the actress documented the special day with a smiley group photo that featured Pelphrey, 41, hanging on tight to his and Cuoco’s 4-month-old, as they were back dropped by mountains.

“Sweet times with grandma 🩷🩷,” Cuoco captioned the sweet snapshot of the family posing poolside.

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

The Based on a True Story star also shared an intimate black-and-white shot of her, Pelphrey and Matilda.

In the photo, Pelphrey balanced his daughter on his lap, planting a kiss on her nearly hairless head, while Cuoco held her bib, smiling.

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

Cuoco shared another photo of the family of three, this time with a special appearance from one of her several pups, Ruby.

The actress lovingly adorned the photo with a heart in the corner.

Finally, The Wedding Ringer star finished off her family day posts with a selfie of just her and Matilda, which she aptly shared alongside an Instagram sticker that read “Mini Me.”

In the sweet snap, Cuoco softly smiled at the camera while her 4-month-old, who appeared to be distracted by something off-camera, pressed her cheek against her mom.

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

Cuoco is not the only one of Matilda’s parents who likes to show her off on social media.

Earlier this month, Pelphrey shared an adorable photo of his actress girlfriend and daughter on his own Instagram Story.

In the snapshot, Matilda and her mom both sported huge open-mouth smiles as the Meet Cute star held her little girl.

The mom, who welcomed her daughter on March 30, wore a simple white T-shirt and messy bun in the sweet photo, as baby Matilda wore lots of patterns — a strawberry-covered bib layered over a rainbow-speckled onesie.

