Kaley Cuoco Jokes That Baby Matilda and Her Pups Are Her ‘Product Testing Crew’ For Oh Norman Brand

The ‘Big Bang Theory’ alum posted sweet photos of her daughter Matilda and pet dogs on her Instagram Story on Thursday

By Jill Lupupa
Published on August 11, 2023 06:51AM EDT
Kaley Cuoco Matilda Oh Norman Instagram 08 10 23
Photo:

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

Kaley Cuoco is creating a “product testing crew” for her brand Oh Norman — and they all live in her home!

On Thursday, the Big Bang Theory alum posted sweet photos of her four-month-old daughter Matilda and her three pet dogs on her Instagram Story — and revealed that they all have a role in her dog products, Oh Norman, which is set to launch in the fall of this year.

“I have the cutest @ohnorman product testing crew!!,” Cuoco, 37, captioned the first image on her story showing baby Matilda pictured next to one family pet, Miss Opal the dog.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kaley Cuoco Matilda Oh Norman Instagram 08 10 23

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

Next, Cuoco captioned a snap of her other two dogs, “King & Ruby, Safety Inspectors”. The snap showed King and Ruby snuggled in blankets, looking very relaxed. In the third image posted to her Story, Cuoco captured her pup Miss Opal with her paw on an Oh Norman product. “Miss Opal, Quality Control Officer," she captioned the image.

Kaley Cuoco Matilda Oh Norman Instagram 08 10 23

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

The fourth post gave the final member of the product testing crew their title. Baby Matilda was pictured lying on her back in a white animal-patterned babygrow, with the caption, “Tildy, Market Value Expert” written across the image.

Cuoco also reposted a longer Reel from the Oh Norman Instagram page. The brand is named after her late dog, who died in 2021 at the age of 14.

"Meet our product testing team," read the caption at the beginning of the video, as Cuoco tried out various products — including a "bath in one" wipe — on her team, whose "job titles" appeared on screen as each was featured.

“If they’re good enough for my dogs, they’re good enough for my baby,” the actress said at the end of the reel as she used the wet wipe “bath in one” to clean Matilda’s face

“Professionals at work. 🐶❤️🧐 Our product testing team is excelling at testing samples and also at being the cutest. We completely trust that they’ll make the best decisions for what will launch this October, don’t you? #OhNorman #DogProducts #KaleyCuoco,” the Oh Norman brand page captioned the video.

Kaley Cuoco Matilda Oh Norman Instagram 08 10 23

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

The new mom, who welcomed Matilda with partner Tom Pelphrey on March 30, has regularly posted photos of her beloved daughter on Instagram since her birth.

Last weekend, the actress shared a sweet family snap on her Instagram Story, captioned “Daddy’s girl,” where Pelphrey lay on a baby mat on the grass next to Matilda with his arm wrapped underneath her tiny legs.

In the cute photo, Cuoco smiled next to her baby with her hair piled high in a messy bun as she held Matilda, who was wearing a strawberry-covered bib.

Matilda made an appearance on her dad’s Instagram the next day, when the Ozark actor, 41, posted an Instagram Story showing his baby with a huge grin.

Related Articles
rumer willis hot mom era
Rumer Willis Says She's 'Entering My Hot Mom Thirst Trap Era' as She Poses in Big Sunglasses
Jessie J attends a special screening of "Barbie" on July 20, 2023 in London, England
Jessie J's 3-Month-Old Son Is 'Singing' Along to Her Rendition of 'Oh Happy Day' in Sweet Video — Watch
Harper Beckham, 11, Joins Mom Victoria in Sweet Workout Video
Victoria Beckham Joined by Daughter Harper, 12, for Sweet Workout Session: Watch
Pregnant Ciara Posts Behind-The-Scenes From How We Roll Video : I Was Nauseous Like a B
Pregnant Ciara Posts Behind-the-Scenes from 'How We Roll' Video: 'I Was Nauseous Like a B'
Scott Disick Posts Sweet Hang Outs With Penelope and Mason Disick
Scott Disick Spends Quality Time With Kids Penelope and Mason Disick
Maria Menounos Shares Candid Update on Her Health and Motherhood: 'Grateful to Be Alive and to Have Thrived'
Maria Menounos Shares Candid Update on Her Health and Motherhood: 'Grateful to Be Alive and to Have Thrived'
EXCLUSIVE: Wayne Brady heads to the Happiest Place on Earth, Disneyland
Wayne Brady Visits Disneyland with His Daughter Maile After Coming Out as Pansexual
Pregnant Rihanna Breastfeeds Son RXA in New Savage X Fenty Maternity Bra Instagram 08 08 23
Pregnant Rihanna Breastfeeds Son RZA, 1, in New Savage X Fenty Maternity Underwear
Jenna Bush Hager Said Daughters Were 'Crying' After They Saw Her Unknowingly Wipe Bird Poop Across Her Face
Jenna Bush Hager Would Like Another Baby — But Her Husband Henry 'Put His Foot Down'
Jana Kramer
Pregnant Jana Kramer Hints Baby Name Won't Carry on 'J' Tradition: 'It's Just Not Working'
Kourtney Kardashian Bares Bump in Bikini as She Calls Pregnancy with Son Her 'Greatest Blessing'
Kourtney Kardashian Bares Bump in Bikini as She Calls Pregnancy with Son Her 'Greatest Blessing'
Kenya Moore's Daughter Brooklyn Says She Wants 'Both' a Baby Brother and Sister as Model Debates Baby No. 2.
Kenya Moore's Daughter Brooklyn Says She Wants 'Both' a Brother and Sister as Model Debates Baby No. 2
Shemar Moore Shares Sweet Video Of Baby Daughter Frankie's First Word: 'My Life Is Complete'
Shemar Moore Shares Sweet Video of Baby Daughter Frankie's First Word: 'My Life Is Complete'
Luna Esti Instagram 080823 Chrissy Teigen Andy Cohen 05 19 23
Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Luna, 7, Holds Baby Sister Esti as They Twin in Sweet Sibling Photo
Kaley Cuoco Works Out with Baby Matilda: Bring Your Daughter to the Gym Day
Kaley Cuoco Works Out with Baby Matilda: ‘Bring Your Daughter to the Gym Day’
Vanessa Bryant Takes Her Daughters for Family Day Out at Camp Snoopy
Vanessa Bryant Takes Her Daughters for Family Day Out at Camp Snoopy