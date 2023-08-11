Kaley Cuoco is creating a “product testing crew” for her brand Oh Norman — and they all live in her home!

On Thursday, the Big Bang Theory alum posted sweet photos of her four-month-old daughter Matilda and her three pet dogs on her Instagram Story — and revealed that they all have a role in her dog products, Oh Norman, which is set to launch in the fall of this year.

“I have the cutest @ohnorman product testing crew!!,” Cuoco, 37, captioned the first image on her story showing baby Matilda pictured next to one family pet, Miss Opal the dog.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

Next, Cuoco captioned a snap of her other two dogs, “King & Ruby, Safety Inspectors”. The snap showed King and Ruby snuggled in blankets, looking very relaxed. In the third image posted to her Story, Cuoco captured her pup Miss Opal with her paw on an Oh Norman product. “Miss Opal, Quality Control Officer," she captioned the image.

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

The fourth post gave the final member of the product testing crew their title. Baby Matilda was pictured lying on her back in a white animal-patterned babygrow, with the caption, “Tildy, Market Value Expert” written across the image.

Cuoco also reposted a longer Reel from the Oh Norman Instagram page. The brand is named after her late dog, who died in 2021 at the age of 14.

"Meet our product testing team," read the caption at the beginning of the video, as Cuoco tried out various products — including a "bath in one" wipe — on her team, whose "job titles" appeared on screen as each was featured.

“If they’re good enough for my dogs, they’re good enough for my baby,” the actress said at the end of the reel as she used the wet wipe “bath in one” to clean Matilda’s face

“Professionals at work. 🐶❤️🧐 Our product testing team is excelling at testing samples and also at being the cutest. We completely trust that they’ll make the best decisions for what will launch this October, don’t you? #OhNorman #DogProducts #KaleyCuoco,” the Oh Norman brand page captioned the video.

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

The new mom, who welcomed Matilda with partner Tom Pelphrey on March 30, has regularly posted photos of her beloved daughter on Instagram since her birth.

Last weekend, the actress shared a sweet family snap on her Instagram Story, captioned “Daddy’s girl,” where Pelphrey lay on a baby mat on the grass next to Matilda with his arm wrapped underneath her tiny legs.

In the cute photo, Cuoco smiled next to her baby with her hair piled high in a messy bun as she held Matilda, who was wearing a strawberry-covered bib.

Matilda made an appearance on her dad’s Instagram the next day, when the Ozark actor, 41, posted an Instagram Story showing his baby with a huge grin.