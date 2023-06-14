Kaley Cuoco Shares Sweet Family Photo with Tom Pelphrey and Baby Daughter Matilda: 'Our Girl'

Kaley Cuoco is full of love for her family!

On Tuesday, the Based on a True Story actress, 37, shared an adorable photo of her family of three sitting on their sofa to her Instagram story.

In the picture, Cuoco holds her 10-week-old daughter Matilda's hand up while her daughter holds Tom Pelphrey's pinky.

"Our Girl," the star wrote across the photo, tagging boyfriend Pelphrey, 40.

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

The couple welcomed their first baby together in March.

Last week, Cuoco shared a sweet photo of Matilda and her dog Opal cuddling. In one photo, Matilda touched noses with Opal as she cuddled up on the couch. Cuoco added a "besties" sticker to the image.

In another close-up picture, Matilda and Opal stared into each other's eyes. "She always gets so excited when Opal comes to give her kissies!" wrote the proud mom.

Since giving birth in March, Cuoco has shared several photos of Matilda on her Instagram. In May, The Big Bang Theory star shared a hilarious video on her Instagram Story where Cuoco wore a black T-shirt and baggy pants while holding her daughter. As music from the Jonas Brothers music played, Cuoco noticed that Matilda's meltdown subsided.

"Not kidding. Was screaming," Cuoco captioned the story. "Turned on @jonasbrothers. Stopped crying lol we have a fan here folks."

In April, Cuoco exclusively told PEOPLE about her life as a first-time mom and how "natural" Pelphrey is as a dad.

"I cannot believe how natural he is, how much he loves it," she said. "I mean, when we were in the hospital, he did everything — every diaper, he's the swaddle king. All the nurses said, 'Oh my God, you're the best guy swaddler we've ever seen."