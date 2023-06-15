Kaley Cuoco Shares 'Family' Pics of New Baby — See the Sweet Photos!

Kaley Cuoco is all about family time! 

The Flight Attendant star, 37, got together with her loved ones to show off her adorable baby Matilda, 2½ months, whom she shares with Ozark actor Tom Pelphrey.

Matilda appeared to be the star of the show, with Cuoco posting a series of sweet pics on her Instagram Story of the infant with doting friends and relatives. 

Pelphrey’s mom had first dibs on Matilda, and she held the little one in her lap wearing a shirt with the words: “Someone in New Jersey loves me!” 

“We loved having grandma visit! 😭” the Hop star captioned the pic. 

In another snap, Cuoco sweetly kissed Matilda while Grandma held her. 

The Wedding Ringer actress' mom also had a turn with Matilda, and Cuoco’s dog, Opal, managed to photobomb. “Tildy and her other amazing grandma!” she captioned the shot. “And Opal LOL.” 

Matilda’s aunt and uncle had a blast with the baby, giving a thumbs up to the camera and smiling broadly.

Cuoco’s longtime friend and ex-boyfriend Kevin Zegers also joined in on the fun. Here, the actress, Pelphrey, plus Zegers and his wife, Jaime Feld, are pictured smiling with all of their children. 

"Full circle!!" Cuoco wrote.

Since giving birth in March, Cuoco has shared a number of photos of Matilda on her Instagram. In May, The Big Bang Theory star shared a hilarious video on her Instagram Story where she wore a black T-shirt and baggy pants while holding her daughter. As music from the Jonas Brothers music played, Cuoco noticed that Matilda's meltdown subsided.

"Not kidding. Was screaming," Cuoco captioned the story. "Turned on @jonasbrothers. Stopped crying lol we have a fan here folks."

In April, Cuoco exclusively told PEOPLE about her life as a first-time mom and how "natural" Pelphrey, 40, is as a dad.

"I cannot believe how natural he is, how much he loves it," she said. "I mean, when we were in the hospital, he did everything — every diaper, he's the swaddle king. All the nurses said, 'Oh my God, you're the best guy swaddler we've ever seen.' "

The pair announced Matilda's birth on Instagram on April 1, introducing her as "the new light of our lives" and shared their first family photos. Cuoco went on to thank everyone who helped her throughout her pregnancy in her caption.

"Thank you to the doctors, nurses, family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief 💗 @tommypelphrey didn't think I could fall even more in love with you, but I did 💗," she added.

