Kaley Cuoco Shares Adorable New Photos of Daughter Matilda: ‘Say Cheese’

The 'Big Bang Theory' actress and her partner Tom Pelphrey welcomed baby Matilda in March

Published on September 6, 2023 08:12AM EDT
Kayley Cuoco Baby Matilda Update
Cuoco's adorable daughter, Matilda . Photo:

Kayley Cuoco Instagram

Kaley Cuoco’s daughter Matilda is showing off her big grin!

On Tuesday, the Big Bang Theory star, 37, shared a sweet snap on Instagram of Matilda grinning for the camera in a white onesie and matching bib. The heartwarming image — which was captioned with a "Say Cheese" graphic — showed the delighted baby sitting against a gray couch, resting her little hands on her thighs.

Matilda may only be five months old, but the adorable youngster is certainly just as smiley as her mom. Another black-and-white shot shared by the actress showed Cuoco herself grinning for a selfie while holding Matilda in a baby carrier on her chest — the family resemblance evident in their almost matching smiles.

Kayley Cuoco Baby Matilda Update
Kaley Cuoco posts a sweet new photo on her Instagram Story with her daughter Matilda.

Kayley Cuoco Instagram

The Emmy Award-winning actress welcomed Matilda in March with her Ozark star husband Tom Pelphrey.  To announce the addition to their family, Cuoco shared several snaps of the pair with their newborn at home and in the hospital.  

“3-30-23 Introducing Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives,” Cuoco captioned the post at the time. “We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle. Thank you to the doctors, nurses, family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days.”

Kaley Cuoco Spends Family Day With Mom, Tom Pelphrey and 'Mini Me' Daughter Matilda
Cuoco welcomed baby Matilda five months ago.

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

“We are blessed beyond belief. @Tommypelphrey didn’t think I could fall even more in love with you, but I did,” she added.

Pelphrey, 41, and Cuoco first began dating in April 2022 after being introduced at the Ozark premiere that month. The actress described the moment as “love at first sight,” according to USA Today. 

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Max Original Limited Series "Love & Death"at Directors Guild Of America on April 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Cuoco and Palphrey: Love at first sight!.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Since welcoming their daughter earlier this year, Cuoco has regularly shared updates on her daughter's progress and posted cute photos and videos of her family.

Last month, the actress shared an adorable video of Matilda wearing her first pair of shoes — and sweetly noted her daughter's curiosity about the footwear.

“Someone couldn’t believe she was wearing shoes for the first time lol,” Cuoco wrote in the caption over the video, which showed the adorable baby looking down at her shiny, pink pumps.

Back in July, the new mom also shared some pics of her daughter enjoying a fruity treat on her Instagram story. In one snap, Pelphrey held their baby girl — who was dressed in a watermelon bathing suit — above the water as he fed her a red watermelon popsicle.

Cuoco wrote over the photo, “Watermelon popsicle in the pool. Iconic,” adding a watermelon emoji.

