Kaley Cuoco Says She Has 'One Speed and 17 Hairstyles' in Post-Baby Workout Video

'The Big Bang Theory' alum showcased an array of styles during an intense workout with her trainer Ryan Sorenson

By Jill Lupupa
Published on July 28, 2023
Kaley cuoco gym workout 07 20 23
Photo:

Ryan Sorensen/Instagram

Kaley Cuoco is hitting the gym hard!

The Big Bang Theory alum’s trainer, Ryan Sorenson, posted one of her rigorous post-baby workouts on Instagram on July 20, showing the actress as she completed an intense full-body workout.

“We got one speed 😤 #strongwomen #fitness #summervibes #wework #womenshealth #longevity,” Sorenson wrote in the post's caption.

Cuoco, 37, who gave birth to her first child Matilda — shared with her partner, actor Tom Pelphrey — on March 30, was quick to add a reference to the multiple hairstyles she sported in the video.

“One speed and 17 hairstyles 😂,” the actress jokingly wrote in the comments section.

In the video — set to a Sickmix remix of the track “Running Up That Hill” — Cuoco completed a wide range of exercise moves, including pull-ups, medicine ball twists, running with a jump rope, lateral raises and side planks.

But it was the actress's hair that almost stole the show as she completed the hardcore workout. At various points in the video, she appeared with a messy bun, a half bun with half her hair flowing down her back, a sleeker bun, a side bun and even with her hair fully untied as she exercised with her jump rope.

Kaley cuoco gym workout 07 20 23

Ryan Sorensen/Instagram

Cuoco — who wore a black tank top with a matching pair of leggings — regularly posts clips from her workouts on social media. Earlier this month, the new mom shared photos on her Instagram Story showing her posing in front of a mirror in workout gear, noting she "got bit by the Pilates bug again..."

Sharing another black-and-white selfie later, she noted she was feeling "strong" after the postpartum workout.

Kaley cuoco gym workout 07 20 23

Ryan Sorensen/Instagram

The health-focused actress also continued her gym routines during her pregnancy. In October last year, Cuoco posted a series of snaps on her Instagram Stories, showing off her baby bump and giving a glimpse at her workout routine.

In one of the pictures, she sat out on a couch while showing her bare stomach and sporting loungewear. Another cute shot showed Cuoco and Pelphrey, 40, posing for a mirror selfie as he had his arm wrapped around his girlfriend's waist.

Cuoco also shared a snap from the gym with her trainer, where she said she was doing some "super badass pregger workouts."

