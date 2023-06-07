Kaley Cuoco Says Scars from Nearly Losing Her Leg Make Her 'Feel Like a Badass'

'The Big Bang Theory' alum nearly had her leg amputated after an equestrian accident more than 10 years ago

Published on June 7, 2023 11:08 AM
Kaley Cuoco
Photo: Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic

Kaley Cuoco is opening up about the “badass” scars she has after nearly losing her leg in an equestrian accident more than 10 years ago.

The Big Bang Theory alum, 37, appeared on Monday’s episode of Apple’s SmartLess podcast where she discussed severely breaking her leg after falling off her horse and how her injuries almost required doctors to amputate.

“It was a bad accident, it was a very bad accident,” she told co-hosts Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes.

In September 2010, Cuoco — who's an avid horse jumper and competitor — was riding at a Los Angeles ranch when her horse got spooked and she fell off. Seconds later, the horse attempted to jump over her but landed on her left leg. Cuoco was rushed to the hospital with severe injuries.

“I remember clear as day, because it takes a second when something is that bad," she recalled. “I was like, ‘Did I just fall on a whole thing of leaves?’ Because I heard all the cracking. … It took me like five or 10 seconds to actually realize it wasn’t just 400 leaves, it was my bones.”

kaley cuoco
Kaley Cuoco/instagram

The Flight Attendant star suffered a compound fracture of her tibia and fibula, causing the bones to pierce through the skin of her lower leg.

“It just was a horrible, horrible, horrible break,” she said, noting that she underwent surgery and, before going under anesthesia, had to sign a release allowing doctors to amputate her leg if needed.

Cuoco’s leg was fortunately saved during surgery. Doctors originally believed she wouldn't be able to walk for months. However, after a two-week stay in the hospital, she was fitted for a walking boot and back on her feet. The accident resulted in the actress being written out of two episodes of the Big Bang.

“It was miraculous,” she said of her surgery and recovery. “I’ve got some good scars. It makes you feel like a badass.”

Cuoco has maintained her love for horse riding despite the brutal accident, even sharing that love with her daughter. In April, Cuoco shared photos on Instagram while introducing her 2-month-old daughter Matilda to one of the several horses she owns.

