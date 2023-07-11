Kaley Cuoco Reveals She Has Tendonitis: ‘They Call It Mommy Wrist’

The 'Based on a True Story' actress, 37, shared her latest injury in a new Instagram photo on Monday

By Escher Walcott
Published on July 11, 2023 11:23AM EDT
Kaley Cuoco Reveals She Has Tendonitis: 'They Call It Mommy Wrist'
Kaley Cuoco. Photo:

Araya Doheny/Getty Images; Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

Mommy duties have taken their toll on Kaley Cuoco!

The Based on a True Story star, 37, posted a photo of her bandaged wrist after suffering a bout of tendonitis — or "mommy wrist" — via her Instagram Story on Monday.

“They call it ‘mommy wrist,’” Cuoco captioned, adding, “Are You? Kidding? Me?”

In the photo, Cuoco held up her manicured hand as she showed off her black compression bandage wrapped around her wrist. The actress appeared to be standing in her living room as a dog could be seen in the background. 

Cuoco posted a photo of her bandaged wrist after developing tendonitis.
Cuoco posted a photo of her bandaged wrist after developing tendonitis.

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

Cuoco followed up her injury photo with a cute family snap she reposted from partner Tom Pelphrey's Instagram Story of the pair snuggling with their 3-month-old daughter Matilda in bed. 

In the photo, Cuoco kissed Matilda on the cheek as she rested next to her mom and dad. Cuoco’s dog Opal got in on the action too — while Pelphrey, 40, gave a wink to the camera. 

Cuoco’s latest snaps come after she celebrated her first Fourth of July as a family of three with her baby girl.

Cuoco with partner Tom Pelphrey and their daughter Matilda.
Cuoco with partner Tom Pelphrey and their daughter Matilda.

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

Last week, the Meet Cute actress shared a series of adorable photos and videos on her Instagram Story, giving fans a glimpse of her family's Independence Day celebration.

"The sweetest 4th with our little sweetie!" Cuoco captioned the first image. In the photo, the actress smiled as she held baby Matilda — who wore a stars and stripes hat and matching two-piece swimsuit — as she sat on the pool's edge. The Ozark alum, for his part, sported a big grin as he posed in the water next to them.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Tildy looking and feeling very patriotic," the new mom joked.

In another Story, Cuoco shared a video of Pelphrey spinning little Matilda around in the water as Finding Dory's "Just Keep Swimming" song played over the clip.

Last month, Cuoco revealed that she and Pelphrey want more kids after welcoming their daughter. “Yeah, we do," she told Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes on their Smartless podcast at the time.

The Big Bang Theory alum, who got pregnant two months into dating Pelphrey, went on to say that the couple are “in sync” when it comes to what they want in their relationship. "We were like, boom, boom, boom. We're in sync," she said. “We're not 20 anymore — we were like, 'We doing this or not?'"

She added, teasing: "Our relationship has survived because we have all this help with this baby. My mom is the best, and actually, so is Tom's mom. They come in, they help, they don't overstep. ... We're very lucky."

