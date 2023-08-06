Kaley Cuoco Posts Adorable Photo of Tom Pelphrey and Daughter Matilda: 'Daddy's Girl'

The actress, 37, shared a new family snap on her Instagram Story on Saturday

By
Escher Walcott
escher-walcott
Escher Walcott
Published on August 6, 2023 09:24AM EDT
Kaley Cuoco, Tom Pelphrey and their daughter Matilda. Photo:

Tommaso Boddi/WireImage, Kaley Cuoco /Instagram

Kaley Cuoco is sharing more snaps of her sweet family.

The Flight Attendant actress, 37, posted a new photo of her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey and their four-month-old daughter Matilda on her Instagram Story on Saturday. 

In the snap, Pelphrey, 41, was seen lying down on a baby mat on the grass next to Matilda with his arm wrapped underneath her little legs. “Daddy’s girl @tommypelphrey,” Cuoco captioned the image, which had appeared to have a sunshine filter applied to it.

The actress also shared photos taken of her, Pelphrey and Matilda with actor David Oyelowo and his wife Jessica Oyelowo.

Pelphrey pictured with daughter Matilda.

Kaley Cuoco /Instagram

In one image, David, 47, was seen kissing a smiling Matilda’s hand as she sat on dad Pelphrey’s lap. “Aaaand my heart has officially melted @tommypelphrey @davidoyelowo,” Cuoco wrote, adding heart emojis.

The Meet Cute actress also shared a photo that showed her with Jessica, who was holding little Matilda on her lap. Cuoco added a sweet“Girl Power,” GIF over the image.

Earlier this week, the new mom celebrated her daughter turning four months old.

Actor David Oyelowo came to see baby Matilda.

Kaley Cuoco /Instagram

The actress posted a sweet photo of her little one on her Instagram Story to mark the occasion. “I mean…” read one GIF over the image, while another added on top of Matilda’s lap read "4 months."

In the pic, Cuoco's baby girl looked up at the camera, her rosy cheeks a cute complement to her pink polka dot outfit.

David's wife Jessica joined him in visiting Cuoco's family.

Kaley Cuoco /Instagram

Cuoco welcomed Matilda, her first child, with boyfriend Pelphrey at the end of March. The actress also celebrated Pelphrey's 41st birthday at the end of last month. “Happy happy birthday to the love of my life @tommypelphrey ! 🎂,” Cuoco wrote in a tribute post on Instagram as she posted a joint selfie with Pelphrey.

“Bubs you are so special to me and everyone who knows you…best partner, best son, best friend, best brother, best uncle, best dog daddy, best part time therapist, best part time nutritionist, best part time trainer, best smoothie maker, best coffee barista, best tuna sandwich maker, best laugh, best heart," she continued.

“And your best role to date…Best daddy! We love you!!!! ♥️ 🎉 🥳,” Cuoco finally added in her caption.

