Kaley Cuoco Shares Adorable Photos of Baby Matilda Snuggling with Her Dog Opal: 'Besties'

The 'Flight Attendant' actress welcomed her baby girl in March with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey

By Hannah Sacks
Published on June 9, 2023 04:53PM EDT
kaley cuoco baby dog
Photo:

getty; kaley cuoco/instagram

Kaley Cuoco's babies are bonding!

On Thursday, the Flight Attendant actress, 37, shared a few sweet photos on her Instagram Story of her daughter Matilda, 9 weeks, cuddling with her dog Opal.

In one photo, Matilda touches noses with Opal as she's cuddled up on the couch. Cuoco added a "besties" sticker to the image.

In another close-up picture, Matilda and Opal stare into each other's eyes. "She always gets so excited when Opal comes to give her kissies!" wrote the proud mom.

kaley cuoco baby dog

kaley cuoco/instagram

Since giving birth in March, Cuoco has shared several photos of Matilda on her Instagram. In May, The Big Bang Theory star shared a hilarious video on her Instagram Story where Cuoco wore a black T-shirt and baggy pants while holding her daughter. As music from the Jonas Brothers music played, Cuoco noticed that Matilda's meltdown subsided.

"Not kidding. Was screaming," Cuoco captioned the story. "Turned on @jonasbrothers. Stopped crying lol we have a fan here folks."

In April, Cuoco exclusively told PEOPLE about her life as a first-time mom and how "natural" boyfriend Tom Pelphrey is as a dad.

"I cannot believe how natural he is, how much he loves it," she said. "I mean, when we were in the hospital, he did everything — every diaper, he's the swaddle king. All the nurses said, 'Oh my God, you're the best guy swaddler we've ever seen."

The pair announced Matilda's birth on Instagram, introducing her as "the new light of our lives" and shared their first family photos. Cuoco went on to thank everyone who helped her throughout her pregnancy in her caption.

"Thank you to the doctors, nurses, family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief 💗 @tommypelphrey didn't think I could fall even more in love with you, but I did 💗," she added.

