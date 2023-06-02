Kaley Cuoco Jokes Daughter Matilda Will One Day Be 'Mortified' Seeing Her Pregnant on TV (Exclusive)

Kaley Cuoco is sharing what she thinks her newborn baby daughter's reaction will be when she one day sees her mother pregnant with her on TV.

While attending the red carpet premiere of Peacock's Based on a True Story on Thursday evening, the actress, 37, told PEOPLE exclusively, "It's kind of a cool moment in time to know that we have this set in stone forever."

Joking that her newborn baby daughter Matilda will "probably be mortified" when she sees her mother pregnant with her in the series when she's older, Cuoco added, "But it was a cool thing."

"Obviously, it was the first time I'd ever done that and been able to do that. And it was a new experience for me," she continued.

Added Cuoco: "I've been working a long time, and it's rare when things are very new and this was very new. I had a lot of help, a lot of friends, everyone at work, they took care of me like crazy and I ate a lot of bad stuff and it was a blast."



Kaley Cuoco/instagram

The actress and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey announced their firstborn's birth in April, calling her the "new light of our lives" alongside a set of family photos shared on Instagram at the time.

Pelphrey, 40, opened up to PEOPLE last month about how he's adjusting to new parenthood, stating, "It's amazing, it's heaven. It's challenging at times, it's the most beautiful thing ever."

"I'm so grateful to have a partner who I love to do it with because just two days with a baby in the house and I think of parents who are raising kids by themselves, and I don't even understand how they do it," he added. "My respect for single parents has gone through the roof."

Asked what the most surprising thing about being a dad is, Pelphrey said that it's been "surprising to me that it feels intuitive."

"There's just something about how to hold her and how to burp her and intuiting what she wants sometimes when she's upset," he continued.

"That surprises me because I've been around a bunch of babies and I have nieces that I love that I was pretty comfortable with. But for the most part, it was like, 'Oh, don't hand me that baby. I don't want to break it.' And it hasn't felt that way at all with Matilda," Pelphrey added. "So that's been a surprise in a good way."



Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Cuoco also told PEOPLE at the event at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on Thursday that she's "feeling good" as a first-time mom.

"I'm committed to my acupuncture right now and my cupping, and I did it before she came, but I'm doing it now more than ever. I think it was a big part of my recovery," Cuoco said. "I recovered so fast. It was like a week later, I was walking around. ... I think it's a very healthy and very good thing to do."

Based on a True Story, which also features performances from Chris Messina, Tom Bateman, Natalia Dyer and more, begins airing June 8 on Peacock.

