Kaley Cuoco Jokes Daughter Matilda Will One Day Be 'Mortified' Seeing Her Pregnant on TV (Exclusive)

"We have this set in stone forever," the actress told PEOPLE of filming Peacock Original's "Based on a True Story" while pregnant with her newborn baby

By Abby Stern
and
Published on June 2, 2023 10:49 AM
Kaley Cuoco on Baby Daughter Matilda Becoming an Actress Later in Life: 'It's in Her Genes'
Kaley Cuoco with her daughter Matilda. Photo:

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

Kaley Cuoco is sharing what she thinks her newborn baby daughter's reaction will be when she one day sees her mother pregnant with her on TV.

While attending the red carpet premiere of Peacock's Based on a True Story on Thursday evening, the actress, 37, told PEOPLE exclusively, "It's kind of a cool moment in time to know that we have this set in stone forever."

Joking that her newborn baby daughter Matilda will "probably be mortified" when she sees her mother pregnant with her in the series when she's older, Cuoco added, "But it was a cool thing."

"Obviously, it was the first time I'd ever done that and been able to do that. And it was a new experience for me," she continued.

Added Cuoco: "I've been working a long time, and it's rare when things are very new and this was very new. I had a lot of help, a lot of friends, everyone at work, they took care of me like crazy and I ate a lot of bad stuff and it was a blast."

Kaley Cuoco Shares Cute Video Kissing Smiling Daughter Matilda

Kaley Cuoco/instagram

The actress and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey announced their firstborn's birth in April, calling her the "new light of our lives" alongside a set of family photos shared on Instagram at the time.

Pelphrey, 40, opened up to PEOPLE last month about how he's adjusting to new parenthood, stating, "It's amazing, it's heaven. It's challenging at times, it's the most beautiful thing ever."

"I'm so grateful to have a partner who I love to do it with because just two days with a baby in the house and I think of parents who are raising kids by themselves, and I don't even understand how they do it," he added. "My respect for single parents has gone through the roof."

Asked what the most surprising thing about being a dad is, Pelphrey said that it's been "surprising to me that it feels intuitive."

"There's just something about how to hold her and how to burp her and intuiting what she wants sometimes when she's upset," he continued.

"That surprises me because I've been around a bunch of babies and I have nieces that I love that I was pretty comfortable with. But for the most part, it was like, 'Oh, don't hand me that baby. I don't want to break it.' And it hasn't felt that way at all with Matilda," Pelphrey added. "So that's been a surprise in a good way."

Kaley Cuoco Tom Pelphrey

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Cuoco also told PEOPLE at the event at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on Thursday that she's "feeling good" as a first-time mom.

"I'm committed to my acupuncture right now and my cupping, and I did it before she came, but I'm doing it now more than ever. I think it was a big part of my recovery," Cuoco said. "I recovered so fast. It was like a week later, I was walking around. ... I think it's a very healthy and very good thing to do."

Based on a True Story, which also features performances from Chris Messina,  Tom BatemanNatalia Dyer and more, begins airing June 8 on Peacock.

Related Articles
Amanda Seyfried at the premiere of "The Crowded Room" held at the Museum of Modern Art
Amanda Seyfried Says She Likes 'Merging' Her Two Worlds: 'I Can Be a Good Mom and a Present Artist (Exclusive)
Tom Brady Hertz ads 2023
Tom Brady Says Kids Have a 'Good Summer Lined Up' Splitting Travels with Mom Gisele Bündchen (Exclusive)
Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Kroy Biermann
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Has Completed a Parenting Course amid Divorce from Husband Kroy Biermann
Robert De Niro Talks About Becoming a Father Again at 79, Sends Sweet Message to Newborn Daughter Gia
Robert De Niro Talks About Becoming a Father Again at 79, Sends Sweet Message to Newborn Daughter Gia
Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram
Heather Rae El Moussa Honors Son Tristan on His 4-Month Birthday: 'Chill, Snuggly, & Happy'
Mike the Situation Sorrentino kid's birthday
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Shares Exclusive Photos from Son's Peter Rabbit-Themed Birthday Party
Neil Patrick Harris, Gideon Burtka-Harris, Harper Burtka-Harris and David Burtka
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka Joke Their Soon-to-Be Teen Twins Are 'Exhausting' (Exclusive)
Kaley Cuoco receives treatments.
Kaley Cuoco Shares Photo of Home Health Routine After Birth of Baby Matilda: 'All the Treatments'
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah were seen leaving a double date dinner with his best friend, director Harold Becker at E Baldi restaurant. Noor could be seen showing a nice photo of a young Al Pacino during the outing.
Al Pacino, 82, and Girlfriend Noor Alfallah Are Expecting a Baby
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 01: Channing Tatum poses for a photo before he signs copies of his new children's book "The One and Only Sparkella Makes A Plan" at Barnes & Noble at The Grove on June 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for ABA)
Channing Tatum Reveals Relatable Dad Moment That Inspired His Kids' Book About Lying (Exclusive)
Alicia Quarles photographed at her home in Charlotte, NC, on May 22, 2023.
Alicia Quarles Live-Streamed Her Mental Health Breakdown — the Same Day She Found Out She Was Pregnant (Exclusive)
Khloe Kardashian, Malika Haqq
Khloé Kardashian Says 'Don't Worry' as Malika Haqq Urges Her to Deal with 'Traumatic Stuff' (Exclusive)
ryan cabrera and alexa bliss
WWE Star Alexa Bliss Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby with Husband Ryan Cabrera: 'Completely Unexpected'
Chrissy Teigen Shares Daughter Luna Getting a 'Gold Medal in Momming' Caring for Baby Sister Esti
Chrissy Teigen Shares Daughter Luna Getting a 'Gold Medal in Momming' Baby Sister Esti
ireland baldwin baby
Ireland Baldwin Thanks Her Mom, Boyfriend RAC, After Birth of Daughter: 'Couldn't Be More Grateful'
Kaley Cuoco Shares Cute Photo of Daughter Matilda in NSYNC T-Shirt
Kaley Cuoco Shares Cute Photo of Daughter Matilda in *NSYNC T-Shirt: ‘Giving Me Life’