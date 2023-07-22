Kaley Cuoco Shares 'Iconic' Photo of Baby Matilda in Pool with Partner Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco and her family are staying cool for the summer!

The Flight Attendant actress, 37, shared a pair of adorable new photos with her 7.9 million followers on her Instagram Story, including one which featured her 3-month-old daughter, Matilda, enjoying a sweet treat at the pool.

In the snapshot, Cuoco’s partner Tom Pelphrey held their baby girl — who's dressed in a watermelon bathing suit — above the water as he fed her a red watermelon popsicle. A content looking Matilda appeared to enjoy the treat as Pelphrey, 40, looked down lovingly at his daughter.

Cuoco wrote over the photo, “Watermelon popsicle in the pool. Iconic,” adding a watermelon emoji.

Kaley Cuoco shares a shot of her daughter Matilda enjoying a popsicle in the pool with dad Tom Pelphrey. Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

In a second shot, the actress posed in the pool in a dark star-patterned swimsuit and black sunglasses with their family dog Opal, whom she and Pelphrey adopted in March. She hugged the chihuahua close to her body above the water.

“Opal the swimming chi,” she captioned that picture.

Since giving birth in March, Cuoco has shared several photos of Matilda on her Instagram — though being a first-time mom has come with a few challenges for the actress. Earlier this month, The Big Bang Theory star revealed she was suffering from a bout of tendonitis, as she shared a shot of her wrist bandaged in a black compression glove.

“They call it ‘mommy wrist,’” Cuoco explained in her caption, adding, “Are You? Kidding? Me?”

Cuoco followed up her injury photo with a cute family snapshot that she reposted from Pelphrey's Instagram Story of the pair snuggling with Matilda in bed. In the photo, Cuoco kissed Matilda on the cheek as she rested next to her mom and dad. Opal got in on the action too, while Pelphrey gave a wink to the camera.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In April, Cuoco exclusively told PEOPLE about her life as a new mom and how "natural" Pelphrey is as a dad.

"I cannot believe how natural he is, how much he loves it," she said. "I mean, when we were in the hospital, he did everything — every diaper, he's the swaddle king. All the nurses said, 'Oh my God, you're the best guy swaddler we've ever seen.'"