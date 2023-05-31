Kaley Cuoco Shares Photo of Home Health Routine After Birth of Baby Matilda: 'All the Treatments'

Cuoco previously shared her experience getting cupping and scraping therapy from a bodywork expert in 2019

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on May 31, 2023 08:39 AM
Kaley Cuoco receives treatments.
Kaley Cuoco. Photo:

Kaley Cuoco Instagram

Kaley Cuoco is practicing some much-needed self-care.

The Flight Attendant star, 37, shared a photo of herself recuperating on the couch as she received “treatments” on her Instagram Story Tuesday.

In the photo, it appeared that Cuoco was getting cupping treatments on the inner part of her leg as three cups could be seen attached to wires below her purple, blue and white shorts.

She also rolled up her gray striped shirt to show several wires attached to different parts of the skin on her belly.

"Needed all the treatments today,” wrote the actress and new mom.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kaley Cuoco receives treatments.
Kaley Cuoco.

Kaley Cuoco Instagram

The Big Bang Theory alum also shared photos of her daughter Matilda and alluded that the 8-week-old also helped Mom out in her own way.

One photo showed Cuoco reaching out to her daughter — her first child, whom she shares with her Ozark-actor boyfriend Tom Pelphrey — as the baby girl shot the camera a bright smile in a yellow onesie with a farm motif.

“This angel girl’s smile when you need it most,” she wrote atop the photo

Additionally, Cuoco posted a cute snap of Matilda lying down in a gray onesie that read “#NoNaps” and joked in the text, “Also this will most likely be the name of her future autobiography ‘No Naps’ by Matilda Pelphrey lol.”

Kaley Cuoco daughter Matilda
Kaley Cuoco's daughter Matilda.

Kaley Cuoco Instagram

Cuoco is no stranger to using cupping therapy for body pain. In 2019, she documented getting cupping and scraping therapy from bodywork expert Flory after an intense workout.

She showed the expert using a jade gua sha, a Chinese tool that scrapes at the skin to release muscle tissue and improve circulation.

“My angel Flory literally scraping my legs and hips,” Cuoco captioned one video. “I’m so tight I can barely bend or turn. I haven’t been able to actually move in weeks.”

After Cuoco left the therapy appointment, she said that she was “absolutely wrecked” and noted that she needed to spend more time repairing her body.

“I go a few weeks and then I end up not being able to walk,” she said. “I think my body just starts to shut down from just complete overuse. If I don’t take care of it, I’m going to crumble. You’ve got to take care of yourself in order to be able to take care of the things around you.”

Cuoco has sustained major injuries in the past. In July 2018, just five days after her wedding to ex-husband Karl Cook, she had shoulder surgery.

“This was a planned surgery I’ve had for over a year,” she explained. “I hurt [my shoulder] over a year ago and did not need immediate surgery so [I] brilliantly planned it five days after our wedding. I knew I’d have a babysitter.”

She also revealed last year that in September 2010, she had a scary horseback riding accident that nearly resulted in her leg being amputated.

Cuoco, who's an avid horse jumper and competitor, recalled that she'd been riding at a Los Angeles ranch when her horse got spooked which made her fall off. Seconds later, the horse attempted to jump over her but landed on her left leg. She was rushed to the hospital with severe injuries.

Doctors originally believed Cuoco wouldn't be able to walk for months. However, after a two-week stay in the hospital, she was fitted for a walking boot and back on her feet. The accident resulted in Cuoco being written out of two episodes of Big Bang, but she eventually returned.

Related Articles
Hilaria Thomas Baldwin/Instagram
Alec Baldwin Receives Hip Replacement Following a 'Very Intense Chronic Pain Chapter'
Jay Leno attends "May Contain Nuts! A Night Of Comedy" Benefiting WeSPARK Cancer Support Center at Skirball Cultural Center on October 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Jay Leno Says He's 'Okay' but 'Pain Is Constant' Months After Major Accidents
Kaley Cuoco Mourns the Death of Her Dog Dump Truck
Kaley Cuoco Mourns the Death of Her Dog Dump Truck: 'You Were as Special as It Gets'
Savannah Chrisley
Savannah Chrisley Recalls Past Suicide Attempt That Left Her Hospitalized: It Was 'a Cry for Help'
Melissa Gilbert attends The Paley Center For Media hosts "The Beauty That Remains: The Legacy Of Anne FranK" at The Paley Museum on December 14, 2022
Melissa Gilbert Hospitalized Due to Bug Bite: 'My Whole Upper Arm Was Swollen'
Charles Barkley arrives for the 2019 NBA Awards at Barker Hangar on June 24, 2019 in Santa Monica, California
Charles Barkley Has Lost 62 Lbs.: 'I'm Working Out, I'm Taking My Shot Once a Week'
Robert Irwin Bindi Irwin
Robert Irwin Says Sister Bindi 'Was Going Downhill Fast' During Endometriosis Battle
Sia Furler
Sia Reveals She Is on the Autism Spectrum
Lexi Reed Shares Update After Calciphylaxis Diagnosis
Lexi Reed Lost 217 Lbs. Total Despite Calciphylaxis Diagnosis: 'Reminding Myself How Far I've Come'
Jeremy Renner
Jeremy Renner Hits the Driving Range for Some Golf ‘Therapy' with Daughter Ava
Kaley Cuoco Shares Cute Photo of Daughter Matilda in NSYNC T-Shirt
Kaley Cuoco Shares Cute Photo of Daughter Matilda in *NSYNC T-Shirt: ‘Giving Me Life’
pedro pascal
Pedro Pascal Says Fans Gave Him an Infection: People Had ‘Their Thumbs in My Eyes’ to Recreate 'GoT'
1000 lb sisters update
‘1000 Lb. Sisters’ Attend a Concert as Tammy Slaton Hits Milestones in Her Weight-Loss Journey
Johnny Depp attending the photocall for Jeanne du Barry during the 76th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes
Johnny Depp Fractures His Ankle and Cancels Performances: 'What a Drag!'
Kaley Cuoco on Baby Daughter Matilda Becoming an Actress Later in Life: 'It's in Her Genes'
Kaley Cuoco Talks Baby Daughter Matilda Becoming an Actress Later in Life: 'It's in Her Genes'
Tammy Slaton
Tammy Slaton Proudly Shares ‘Beautiful Photos of Myself Without Filters’ or Oxygen Tube