Kaley Cuoco Shares Photo of Home Health Routine After Birth of Baby Matilda: 'All the Treatments'

Kaley Cuoco is practicing some much-needed self-care.

The Flight Attendant star, 37, shared a photo of herself recuperating on the couch as she received “treatments” on her Instagram Story Tuesday.

In the photo, it appeared that Cuoco was getting cupping treatments on the inner part of her leg as three cups could be seen attached to wires below her purple, blue and white shorts.

She also rolled up her gray striped shirt to show several wires attached to different parts of the skin on her belly.

"Needed all the treatments today,” wrote the actress and new mom.

Kaley Cuoco. Kaley Cuoco Instagram

The Big Bang Theory alum also shared photos of her daughter Matilda and alluded that the 8-week-old also helped Mom out in her own way.

One photo showed Cuoco reaching out to her daughter — her first child, whom she shares with her Ozark-actor boyfriend Tom Pelphrey — as the baby girl shot the camera a bright smile in a yellow onesie with a farm motif.

“This angel girl’s smile when you need it most,” she wrote atop the photo.

Additionally, Cuoco posted a cute snap of Matilda lying down in a gray onesie that read “#NoNaps” and joked in the text, “Also this will most likely be the name of her future autobiography ‘No Naps’ by Matilda Pelphrey lol.”

Kaley Cuoco's daughter Matilda. Kaley Cuoco Instagram

Cuoco is no stranger to using cupping therapy for body pain. In 2019, she documented getting cupping and scraping therapy from bodywork expert Flory after an intense workout.

She showed the expert using a jade gua sha, a Chinese tool that scrapes at the skin to release muscle tissue and improve circulation.

“My angel Flory literally scraping my legs and hips,” Cuoco captioned one video. “I’m so tight I can barely bend or turn. I haven’t been able to actually move in weeks.”

After Cuoco left the therapy appointment, she said that she was “absolutely wrecked” and noted that she needed to spend more time repairing her body.

“I go a few weeks and then I end up not being able to walk,” she said. “I think my body just starts to shut down from just complete overuse. If I don’t take care of it, I’m going to crumble. You’ve got to take care of yourself in order to be able to take care of the things around you.”

Cuoco has sustained major injuries in the past. In July 2018, just five days after her wedding to ex-husband Karl Cook, she had shoulder surgery.



“This was a planned surgery I’ve had for over a year,” she explained. “I hurt [my shoulder] over a year ago and did not need immediate surgery so [I] brilliantly planned it five days after our wedding. I knew I’d have a babysitter.”

She also revealed last year that in September 2010, she had a scary horseback riding accident that nearly resulted in her leg being amputated.

Cuoco, who's an avid horse jumper and competitor, recalled that she'd been riding at a Los Angeles ranch when her horse got spooked which made her fall off. Seconds later, the horse attempted to jump over her but landed on her left leg. She was rushed to the hospital with severe injuries.

Doctors originally believed Cuoco wouldn't be able to walk for months. However, after a two-week stay in the hospital, she was fitted for a walking boot and back on her feet. The accident resulted in Cuoco being written out of two episodes of Big Bang, but she eventually returned.

