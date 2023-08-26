Kaley Cuoco and Friends Take Fun 'Girl's Trip' and Wear Matching 'Chicken Nightgowns'

Kaley Cuoco is enjoying a little getaway with friends.

On Friday, the Meet Cute star, 37, revealed that she was heading off on a "girl's trip" and, as their adventure got underway, she offered her fans behind-the-scenes updates on her Instagram Story into all the fun the group was having.

In her first post, she shared a snapshot from her car, taken by her friend and celebrity makeup artist Jamie Greenberg, which showed the actress drinking a large soda behind the wheel. "Girl's trip begins," read the caption.

Cuoco also uploaded a photo of her and Greenberg posing with trainer Ryan Sorensen after a sweat session in the gym. "Thanks for a great kick-ass start to our weekend @ryan_sorensen," she wrote, before sharing several clips of her and her friend doing a little pampering and skincare in the bathroom.

The pair was later joined by several other friends, and Cuoco showed off the comfy dress code for the evening. The group posed for a snapshot on the couch wearing adorable matching pink chicken-print pajamas.

"Had to get everyone the same chicken nightgowns, obviously," The Flight Attendant star quipped in her caption.

Kaley Cuoco and her friends wear matching nightgowns during a girl's trip. Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

Cuoco also shared snaps of the ladies enjoying drinks while taking a walk together. They also posed for a photo with some four-legged friends they encountered.

Kaley Cuoco and her friends visit with some animals. Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

The Emmy nominee's girl's trip comes one month after she threw a poker-themed party for her actor-boyfriend Tom Pelphrey's 41st birthday. The festive decorations included balloons, giant playing cards and a sign that read "roll the dice."

Just like with the chicken nightgowns, the event included special outfits. Cuoco dressed as the dealer, donning a bowtie, vest and visor, and the couple's 4-month-old daughter, Matilda, even got in on the fashion action by sporting a tiny poker-themed fascinator.

Cuoco also wrote a sweet Instagram tribute to Pelphrey in honor of his special day. “Happy happy birthday to the love of my life,” she wrote in the caption. “Bubs, you are so special to me and everyone who knows you.”

She went on to list the many roles the Ozark star fills for her and their family. “Best partner, best son, best friend, best brother, best uncle, best dog daddy, best part time therapist, best part time nutritionist, best part time trainer, best smoothie maker, best coffee barista, best tuna sandwich maker, best laugh, best heart,” she gushed.

Above all, Cuoco noted, Pelphrey is the "best daddy." The pair, who went Instagram official with their romance in May 2022, welcomed their daughter on March 30. Since then, Cuoco has been sharing adorable updates about Matilda as she grows.

Earlier this month, the infant marked a fun milestone: wearing her first pair of shoes. In a video posted on Cuoco's Instagram Story, Matilda is seen looking down at pink ballerina-inspired footwear. “Someone couldn’t believe she was wearing shoes for the first time lol,” Cuoco wrote over the video.



The little one also recently got to meet someone special. Cuoco's Flight Attendant co-star Zosia Mamet paid Matilda a visit. Cuoco shared a photo of the moment on her Instagram Story, fittingly captioning it, "Finally." She also posted a black-and-white photo showing her and Mamet, 35, laughing with Matilda squished between them, which she captioned "Besties."