Kaley Cuoco Follows Postpartum Pilates with Snuggles with Baby Daughter Matilda: Photos

Kaley Cuoco is making time for herself.

The new mom, 37, shared photos on her Instagram Story Monday showing her posing in front of a mirror in workout gear, noting she "got bit by the Pilates bug again..."

Sharing another black-and-white selfie later, she noted she was feeling "strong" after the postpartum workout.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kaley Cuoco Instagram

The Flight Attendant actress followed up her workout photos with an adorable shot where she plants a kiss on daughter Matilda, 3 months, under a blanket, with a sticker that reads "Squishy Cheeks."

In April, Cuoco exclusively told PEOPLE about her life as a first-time mom and how "natural" boyfriend Tom Pelphrey is as a dad.

"I cannot believe how natural he is, how much he loves it," she said. "I mean, when we were in the hospital, he did everything — every diaper, he's the swaddle king."

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

The Based on a True Story actress celebrated the Ozark actor, 40, on Father's Day, raving about how amazing it's been to watch the two bond in an Instagram tribute.

"Happy (first) Father’s Day to Tildy’s favorite person! @tommypelphrey watching you become a dad has been the joy of my life! No one loves you more than that little lady (besides me 😉)," she wrote. "We 💙you forever and appreciate all you do for our family!"

