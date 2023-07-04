Kaley Cuoco Follows Postpartum Pilates with Snuggles with Baby Daughter Matilda: Photos

Kaley Cuoco is getting back to working out but still prioritizing all the quality time with her baby girl

Published on July 4, 2023
Kaley Cuoco Follows Postpartum Pilates with Snuggles with Daughter Matilda
Photo:

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

Kaley Cuoco is making time for herself.

The new mom, 37, shared photos on her Instagram Story Monday showing her posing in front of a mirror in workout gear, noting she "got bit by the Pilates bug again..."

Sharing another black-and-white selfie later, she noted she was feeling "strong" after the postpartum workout.

Kaley Cuoco's daughter Matilda

Kaley Cuoco Instagram

The Flight Attendant actress followed up her workout photos with an adorable shot where she plants a kiss on daughter Matilda, 3 months, under a blanket, with a sticker that reads "Squishy Cheeks."

In April, Cuoco exclusively told PEOPLE about her life as a first-time mom and how "natural" boyfriend Tom Pelphrey is as a dad.

"I cannot believe how natural he is, how much he loves it," she said. "I mean, when we were in the hospital, he did everything — every diaper, he's the swaddle king."

Kaley Cuoco family photo.

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

The Based on a True Story actress celebrated the Ozark actor, 40, on Father's Day, raving about how amazing it's been to watch the two bond in an Instagram tribute.

"Happy (first) Father’s Day to Tildy’s favorite person! @tommypelphrey watching you become a dad has been the joy of my life! No one loves you more than that little lady (besides me 😉)," she wrote. "We 💙you forever and appreciate all you do for our family!"

