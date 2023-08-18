Kaley Cuoco’s ‘Flight Attendant’ Costar Zosia Mamet Meets Daughter Matilda: ‘Besties’

Kaley Cuoco shared the moment her baby Matilda met Zosia Mamet for the first time on an Instagram video

By Jill Lupupa
Published on August 18, 2023
Kaley Cuoco's Flight Attendant Costar Zosia Mamet Meets daughter Matilda
Kaley Cuoco's costar Zosia Mamet meets daughter Matilda. Photo:

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

Kaley Cuoco is introducing her baby girl to Flight Attendant co-star Zosia Mamet.

The Big Bang Theory alum, 37, posted an Instagram Story Thursday capturing the moment that Girls alum Mamet, 35, met four-month-old Matilda.

“Finally,” Cuoco captioned the image with a GIF.

In the photo, Mamet smiled with a look of adoration as she held Matilda in her hands and lifted her up while Matilda gazed at the camera wearing a dark green sleepsuit.

Cuoco then joined the pair for a joyful black-and-white photo showing Cuoco and Mamet laughing with Matilda squished between them, which she captioned "Besties."

In another post on her Instagram Story, Cuoco also captured Matilda happily relaxing with a framed picture of the Jonas Brothers which came as a gift from presenter Sean MacDonald and stunt double Monette Moio.

“All her dreams have come true. Thank you @monettemoio & @seanymacd for her favorite gift ever,” the actress captioned the cute image. 

Back in May, just six weeks after her baby girl’s birth, Cuoco discovered that the Jonas Brothers’ music helped calm her daughter down.

In a clip posted on her Instagram Story, the actress held her daughter — mid meltdown — while the Jonas Brothers’ music played in the background.

"Not kidding. Was screaming," Cuoco captioned the story as Matilda calmed. "Turned on @jonasbrothers. Stopped crying lol we have a fan here folks."

