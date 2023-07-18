Kaley Cuoco Reveals Her Dog Had 'Intense Surgery' to Remove Plant: 'Days Away from Piercing His Heart'

The "Flight Attendant" actress is warning other pet owners about the dangers of a foxtail plant following her dog's health issues and subsequent surgery

By Jill Lupupa
Updated on July 18, 2023 08:48AM EDT
Kaley Cuoco and her pet dog
Kaley Cuoco and her pet dog King. Photo:

Kaley Cuoco Instagram

Kaley Cuoco is warning other dog owners about the dangers of the foxtail plant after her pup King’s near brush with death.

The Flight Attendant actress, 37, posted updates about King’s ongoing illness to her Instagram Story on Monday, addressing "all my dog lovers out there."

"This is a foxtail," Cuoco captioned over an image of a wispy foxtail plant on her leg. "They are extremely dangerous to animals esp dogs .. we spent the last 2 months trying to figure out what was wrong [with] our King."

“He had been violently ill and nothing was working," she continued. "Many vet appts, surgery and endless meds. Finally found a specialist who found 2 of these in his body days away from piercing his heart !!”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kaley Cuoco and her pet dog
Kaley Cuoco's Instagram Story.

Kaley Cuoco Instagram

“He is doing soooo much better but as u can see he has tons of stitches from a super intense surgery ... please be careful, she wrote on another Story post. "Also please note these must be surgically removed. They do not heal on their own!”

Cuoco added two pictures of King, stitched up, appearing in good health with his big brown eyes shining as he looked off camera.

“Take care of your pets or don’t have one! We are so grateful he is ok and will live a long happy life!" she captioned.

Aside from King, Cuoco also has a pup named Miss Opal, whom she adopted from Deity Animal Rescue earlier this year. Her dog of 14 years, Norman, died in early 2021,

Kaley Cuoco and her pet dog
Kaley Cuoco's dog King.

Kaley Cuoco Instagram

More recently, the Big Bang Theory alum mourned the death of her chihuahua Dump Truck, posting a sweet Instagram gallery on May 30 in remembrance.

“A dog is the only thing on earth, that loves you more than he loves himself’ My sweetest Dump Truck, saying goodbye to you has deeply pierced my soul. You were with me during some of the hardest moments I’ve had in my life,” the actress wrote in her photo post.

“You brought endless joy to everyone that met you, and kissed my nose when I needed it most," Cuoco continued. "You were as special as it gets and I’m so grateful we found each-other. Please tell Norman I miss him every day and will cherish you both forever.”

Cuoco’s partner Tom Pelphrey — with whom she shares daughter Matilda, 3 months — posted similar sentiments in his tribute to Dump Truck, expressing alongside photos of himself with the chihuahua that he had a "heavy heart today."

"He really was a special dog," Pelphrey, 40, also wrote. "What he lacked in size he more than made up for in personality. And in a house FULL of personality — Dumpy was 👑. @kaleycuoco ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️."

Related Articles
Amazon Ymiko Automatic Cat Feeder, Cat Food Dispenser with Voice Recorder
The Best Automatic Pet Feeder We Tested for Multiple Pets Is 53% Off at Amazon for Prime Members
Comedy Pet Photo Awards - Barking
Finalists Announced in the 2023 Comedy Pet Photography Awards — See the Photos!
A record 466 Golden Retrievers from more than 12 countries gather at their ancestral home at the Guisaschan Estate near Tomich in the HIghlands of Scotland Guisachan Gathering, 155th Anniversary of the Golden Retriever, Cannich, UK - 13 Jul 2023
Hundreds of Golden Retrievers Meet at Dog Breed's Birthplace to Celebrate 155 Years of Goldens
Crows and magpies using anti-bird spikes to build nests, researchers find
Researchers Find Birds Are Using Anti-Bird Spikes to Build Their Nests: 'A Brilliant Comeback'
Shoppers Call This Probiotic 'a Must' for Dogs with 'Digestive Troubles' â and It's on Sale Tout
Shoppers Say This Purina Cat Probiotic Makes Such a Difference, They 'Won't Use Anything Else'
Golden Retriever Throws Adorable Tantrum About Leaving Brewery, and the Dog's Owner Handles it Perfectly
Golden Retriever's Adorable Tantrum Over Leaving Brewery Goes Viral — Watch!
Snoop Dogg kept a cockroach as a pet
Snoop Dogg Shares He Once Had a Pet Cockroach Named The Gooch: 'We Used to Leave Food Out'
Blind, 3-Legged Kitten Finds Forever Home
Blind, 3-Legged 'Sweet' and 'Friendly' Kitten Finds Forever Home on National Kitten Day
Conservancy measures longest Burmese python ever captured
Hunters Capture 19-Foot Python, the Longest Ever Caught in Florida: 'It Was Trying to Wrap Me Up'
Ree Drummond's Dog Walter Dies
Ree Drummond Mourns Death of Her Dog Walter: 'The Most Loving Loyal Pure-Hearted Doggie'
Zayn Malik on Call Her Daddy Podcast
Zayn Malik Reveals He Once Had a Pet Chicken Who 'Died in My Arms': 'It Made Me Really Sad'
Riley Keough, Lisa Marie Presley
Riley Keough Shares Photo of Late Mom Lisa Marie Presley and Brother Benjamin: 'Missing You Both'
Agressive otter
Calif. Surfers Warned About Aggressive Otter After Animal Is Filmed Attacking Surfboards — Watch!
Disneyâs Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground just welcomed a sweet, newborn Shetland pony
Disney Celebrates Birth of White Pony Who Will Grow Up to Help Pull Cinderella's Pumpkin Coach
Nassir the Gorilla (13) is seen at the Toronto Zoo in their enclosure
Toronto Zoo Asks Visitors to Stop Showing Phone Videos to Gorillas: 'Content Can Be Upsetting'
Manny the French Bulldog, a Canine Social Media Star 'Loved Around the World,' Has Died
Manny the Frenchie — a Canine Social Media Star 'Loved Around the World' — Dead at 12