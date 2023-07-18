Kaley Cuoco Reveals Her Dog Had 'Intense Surgery' to Remove Plant: 'Days Away from Piercing His Heart'

Kaley Cuoco is warning other dog owners about the dangers of the foxtail plant after her pup King’s near brush with death.

The Flight Attendant actress, 37, posted updates about King’s ongoing illness to her Instagram Story on Monday, addressing "all my dog lovers out there."

"This is a foxtail," Cuoco captioned over an image of a wispy foxtail plant on her leg. "They are extremely dangerous to animals esp dogs .. we spent the last 2 months trying to figure out what was wrong [with] our King."

“He had been violently ill and nothing was working," she continued. "Many vet appts, surgery and endless meds. Finally found a specialist who found 2 of these in his body days away from piercing his heart !!”



Kaley Cuoco's Instagram Story. Kaley Cuoco Instagram

“He is doing soooo much better but as u can see he has tons of stitches from a super intense surgery ... please be careful, she wrote on another Story post. "Also please note these must be surgically removed. They do not heal on their own!”

Cuoco added two pictures of King, stitched up, appearing in good health with his big brown eyes shining as he looked off camera.

“Take care of your pets or don’t have one! We are so grateful he is ok and will live a long happy life!" she captioned.



Aside from King, Cuoco also has a pup named Miss Opal, whom she adopted from Deity Animal Rescue earlier this year. Her dog of 14 years, Norman, died in early 2021,

Kaley Cuoco's dog King. Kaley Cuoco Instagram

More recently, the Big Bang Theory alum mourned the death of her chihuahua Dump Truck, posting a sweet Instagram gallery on May 30 in remembrance.

“A dog is the only thing on earth, that loves you more than he loves himself’ My sweetest Dump Truck, saying goodbye to you has deeply pierced my soul. You were with me during some of the hardest moments I’ve had in my life,” the actress wrote in her photo post.

“You brought endless joy to everyone that met you, and kissed my nose when I needed it most," Cuoco continued. "You were as special as it gets and I’m so grateful we found each-other. Please tell Norman I miss him every day and will cherish you both forever.”

Cuoco’s partner Tom Pelphrey — with whom she shares daughter Matilda, 3 months — posted similar sentiments in his tribute to Dump Truck, expressing alongside photos of himself with the chihuahua that he had a "heavy heart today."

"He really was a special dog," Pelphrey, 40, also wrote. "What he lacked in size he more than made up for in personality. And in a house FULL of personality — Dumpy was 👑. @kaleycuoco ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️."