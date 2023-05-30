Kaley Cuoco Mourns the Death Of Her Dog Dump Truck: 'You Were As Special As It Gets'

The dog's death comes two months after the birth of Kaley Cuoco's first child, a daughter named Matilda

Published on May 30, 2023 05:47 PM
Photo:

Kaley Cuoco/instagram

Kaley Cuoco is mourning the death of one of her fur babies.

On Tuesday, two months after the Big Bang Theory alum and her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey, welcomed their first child together and three months after adding another pet to her growing family, Cuoco shared on Instagram that beloved chihuahua, Dump Truck, recently died.

Cuoco, 37, remembered the canine, also known as Dumps and Dumpy, as someone who was with her through the "hardest moments" and bought "endless joy." While no cause of death was given, Cuoco reflected on loss in her Instagram post, writing alongside a series of family photos that the canine's death "truly pierced my soul."

The heartfelt post was accompanied by pictures of Dump Truck throughout his life, including shots of the dog wrapped in a blanket, posing alongside Cuoco, and going for a stroller ride.

The Flight Attendant star's dog of 14 years, Norman, died in early 2021, and Cuoco took a moment to remember this late treasured pet in Dump Truck's death announcement, writing, "Please tell Norman I miss him every day and will cherish you both forever 🌈."

Kaley Cuoco/instagram

Pelphrey, 40, shared similar sentiments in his tribute to Dumps, expressing alongside photos of himself with the Chihuahua that he has a "heavy heart today."

The actor took time to reflect on the pair's relationship, sharing that Dumps ignored him for the first six months after they met.

"But slowly, he let me carry him. Pet him," he continued. "Give him 2nd dinner. Give him 3rd dinner. He would stay up late with me and we would do midnight snack. And by the end he was my guy- and he let me hold him and cuddle him and he always gave me kisses. He really was a special dog."

Kaley Cuoco/instagram

Cuoco and Pelphrey are already sharing the joy of animals with their daughter Matilda. Shortly after being born, the baby girl met Cuoco's "barn friends," including her mom's pet horse.

A month before Matilda's arrival, Cuoco and Pelphrey adopted a dog named Miss Opal from Deity Animal Rescue.

"We did a thing ... again. Welcome Miss Opal (little widdle girl) into our growing family," Cuoco wrote on Instagram in March.

