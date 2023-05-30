Kaley Cuoco Shares Cute Photo of Daughter Matilda in *NSYNC T-Shirt: ‘Giving Me Life’

The new mom was delighted at her baby girl's latest look

Kaley Cuoco’s daughter Matilda is showing off her music tastes at just 8 weeks old!

The actress, 37, shared a cute photo of her baby girl wearing an *NSYNC T-shirt in an Instagram Story on Monday, with her happily grinning alongside the band's newest fan. 

“This NSync tee is giving me life lol,” the new mom excitedly captioned the post.

Cuoco also shared a sweet family snap of herself with her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey and their nearly 2-month-old daughter, as she called them both “the loves of my life.”

The Big Bang Theory alum kept her look casual in the photo wearing a black T-shirt and high ponytail, while Pelphrey, 40, was seen dressed in a khaki green T-shirt holding baby Matilda, who looked cute in white pineapple-printed pajamas.

Earlier this month, Cuoco celebrated her first Mother’s Day.

The mom-of-one said the day was “as sweet as it gets” in a poignant Instagram post, as she shared photos of her family and friends bonding with Matilda. 

“My first Mother’s Day was as sweet as it gets! Thank you to my wonderful other half (@tommypelphrey )for flying home just to spend the day with us,” Cuoco captioned.

Following her daughter’s arrival this year,  Cuoco has wasted no time in making predictions about her baby girl’s future career aspirations.

In a recent interview, the Emmy-nominated actress shared her belief that Matilda is predestined to also become an actress, after Cuoco insisted her pregnancy be included in her new Peacock series, Based on a True Story.

The new mom became pregnant at around the same time she landed the role of Ava Bartlett in the series, and so put the suggestion forward to the show’s creators. 

“I’m like, ‘What if this character was pregnant? And they’re like, ‘Umm …’ and I’m like, 'Think really hard about it because maybe it’s a really good idea — and it might be the only option,” Cuoco told Emmy magazine.

The series, which was filmed between the fifth and sixth months of Cuoco’s pregnancy, provided her with great moments as an actress and soon-to-be-mom.

“What I love is they didn’t change the character, The show is super edgy, and none of that changed because I was pregnant.”

