Kaley Cuoco Shares Adorable Pic of Daughter Matilda Playing with Bubbles: 'She’s Unsure Lol'

Kaley Cuoco is celebrating her baby girl’s firsts!

The Meet Cute actress, 37, posted a string of Instagram stories on Thursday that showed 13-week-old Matilda bewildered by bubbles and enjoying the company of their pet dogs.

In one story, Matilda, who Cuoco shares with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, 40, sits on her grandma Layne Ann's lap in a colorful, floral romper with pink Nike socks — and wide blue eyes fixed on the bubbles around her.

Kaley Cuoco Instagram

“Bubbles. She’s unsure lol," the Big Bang Theory actress captioned the image.

In the next story, Layne Ann has Matilda facing her while Cuoco's pet dog Opal looks on.

“How does Opal Always find the lens LOL," the actress captioned the photo, before adding an extra picture of Matilda looking cute in a white and lemon-patterned bib.

Kaley Cuoco Instagram

The new mom recently celebrated Pelphrey's first Father’s Day, labeling the Ozark actor her daughter’s “favorite person”.

"@tommypelphrey watching you become a dad has been the joy of my life!" she added on Instagram.

"Happy (first) Father’s Day to Tildy’s favorite person! No one loves you more than that little lady (besides me 😉)," she continued. "We 💙you forever and appreciate all you do for our family!”



Kaley Cuoco Instagram

Back in April, the Based on a True Story actress exclusively told PEOPLE about her life as a first-time mom and how expertly Pelphrey has taken to being a dad.



"I cannot believe how natural he is, how much he loves it," she said. "I mean, when we were in the hospital, he did everything — every diaper, he's the swaddle king."

"All the nurses said, 'Oh my God, you're the best guy swaddler we've ever seen,'” she added.

Since giving birth in March this year, the actress has shared several images of Matilda and her new family on Instagram.