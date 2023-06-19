Celebrity Parents Kaley Cuoco Says Watching Tom Pelphrey with Daughter Is 'Joy of My Life' on His First Father's Day Kaley Cuoco called Tom Pelphrey daughter Matilda's "favorite person" in a sweet Instagram tribute By Angela Andaloro Angela Andaloro Twitter Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV. People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 19, 2023 12:08PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Momodu Mansaray/Getty; Instagram/kaleycuoco Kaley Cuoco is praising boyfriend Tom Pelphrey on his very first Father's Day! The Based on a True Story actress, 37, celebrated the Ozark actor, 40, with whom she shares 11-week-old daughter Matilda, raving about how amazing it's been to watch the two bond in an Instagram tribute Sunday. "Happy (first) Father’s Day to Tildy’s favorite person! @tommypelphrey watching you become a dad has been the joy of my life! No one loves you more than that little lady (besides me 😉)," she wrote. "We 💙you forever and appreciate all you do for our family!" Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Cuoco also shouted out her own dad as an amazing grandfather. "And to my dad ! The greatest pops and gramps on earth! Matilda is one lucky widdle chunk!" she concluded. In April, Cuoco exclusively told PEOPLE about her life as a first-time mom and how "natural" Pelphrey is as a dad. "I cannot believe how natural he is, how much he loves it," she said. "I mean, when we were in the hospital, he did everything — every diaper, he's the swaddle king." "All the nurses said, 'Oh my God, you're the best guy swaddler we've ever seen,'" she raved. Kaley Cuoco Instagram Since giving birth in March, Cuoco has shared several photos of Matilda on her Instagram. In May, The Big Bang Theory star shared a hilarious video on her Instagram Story where Cuoco wore a black T-shirt and baggy pants while holding her daughter. As music from the Jonas Brothers music played, Cuoco noticed that Matilda's meltdown subsided. "Not kidding. Was screaming," Cuoco captioned the story. "Turned on @jonasbrothers. Stopped crying lol we have a fan here folks."