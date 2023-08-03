Kaley Cuoco Celebrates 4 Months of Baby Daughter Matilda with Sweet Post — See the Photo!

The ‘Flight Attendant’ actress and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey welcomed their baby daughter in late March

By Jill Lupupa
Published on August 3, 2023
Kaley Cuoco 05 04 23 Matilda 08 02 23
Photo:

Araya Doheny/Getty Images; Kaley Cuoco/Twitter

Kaley Cuoco is celebrating four months with her baby daughter Matilda.

The Flight Attendant actress posted a sweet photo of her little one on her Instagram Story Wednesday.

“I mean…” Cuoco, 37, captioned the image with a GIF, as another that read "4 months" was placed on top of Matilda’s lap.

In the image, Cuoco's baby girl looked up above the camera with rosy cheeks while dressed in a spotted pink outfit.

Kaley Cuoco and baby Matilda 08 02 23 4 months of Matilda

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

Cuoco welcomed her first child with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey on March 30. The loved-up parents regularly share updates of their family — pets included — on their respective Instagram accounts.

The proud mom recently shared a sweet image of Matilda enjoying a watermelon popsicle in the pool with her dad.

In the photograph, Pelphrey, 41, held Matilda above the water while he fed her the red treat, as she was dressed in a matching watermelon bathing suit. “Watermelon popsicle in the pool. Iconic,” Cuoco captioned the photo.

In another pic, the Big Bang Theory alum posed in the pool in a star-patterned swimsuit and black sunglasses as she hugged their family dog. “Opal the swimming chi,” Cuoco wrote in the caption.

Kaley Cuoco and baby Matilda 07 26 23

Tommy Phelphrey/Instagram

Back in May, Pelphrey spoke with PEOPLE about adjusting to parenthood as a first-time dad.

"It's amazing. It's heaven, it's challenging at times," he said. "It's the most beautiful thing ever."

"I'm so grateful to have a partner who I love to do it with because just two days with a baby in the house and I think of parents who are raising kids by themselves, and I don't even understand how they do it," Pelphrey then admitted. "My respect for single parents has gone through the roof."

When asked what the most surprising thing about being a dad is, Pelphrey said, "It really has been surprising to me that it feels intuitive. There's just something about how to hold her and how to burp her and intuiting what she wants sometimes when she's upset."

"That surprises me because I've been around a bunch of babies and I have nieces that I love that I was pretty comfortable with. But for the most part, it was like, 'Oh, don't hand me that baby. I don't want to break it.' And it hasn't felt that way at all with Matilda," he continued. "So that's been a surprise in a good way."

