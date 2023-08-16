Kaley Cuoco Has Carpal Tunnel Syndrome from Holding Her Baby — But She Won't Let It Stop Her from Hitting the Gym

Kaley Cuoco loves being a mom to daughter Matilda, and often shares photos of her holding her the four-month-old, whom she shares with partner Tom Pelphrey, 40.

But now the Based on a True Story actress, 37, says she’s developed carpal tunnel syndrome from holding the tot. She's had to find new ways to work out, according to a video posted to her trainer Ryan Sorenson’s Instagram account.

“So some of you may know I have this, like, major wrist/hand injury from holding the baby. It’s a very real thing. Google it,” Cuoco said, standing inside a gym where she showed off the stabilizing wrist braces she wore on each hand and she mimicked rocking the baby to sleep.

Carpal tunnel starts as tingling or numbness in the hand or fingers. It's caused by pressure on the median nerve, which runs from the forearm through the wrist and to the hand, according to the Mayo Clinic. Although it’s commonly associated with computer use, “prolonged or repetitive flexing of the wrist” may cause it.

“And I think the only thing to make them better is for us to start working out without using my hands. And without using any body weight on my hands, which sounds crazy, and how can you get a workout like that?” she continued.

But as her trainer pointed out in his caption, “Other than laying off her workouts we just adjust and make them more about lower body and core work.”

And Cuoco was ready to give it a shot, saying, “Ryan and I are gonna do it today, and we’re gonna show you that you can still get a workout, even if you are injured.”

Set to the soundtrack of Eminem’s 2002 single “Business,” Cuoco then proceeded to show off a montage of her “no hands” exercises. She began with resistance bands around her ankles, keeping them on as she did step exercises.

The former Big Bang Theory star then headed outside for agility work on an obstacle course set up on the driveway, where she stepped in and out of orange honeycombs placed on the ground.

Kaley Cuoco says she developed carpal tunnel syndrome from holding baby Matilda. Tom Pelphrey/Instagram

Cuoco also found ways to use the Pilates reformer without using her hands, stepping on and off a wedge at its base.

She returned to doing step-aerobics, but with a resistance band around her waist this time.

Cuoco hit the treadmill as well, and was filmed sprinting before hitting the floor for abdominal exercises with an oversized black yoga ball.

And while she did use her hands — albeit briefly — during a boxing session with her trainer, she never held a weight or piece of equipment, keeping on her protective braces on the entire time.

If carpal tunnel doesn’t respond to treatment, which includes breaks from the repetitive motion that caused the injury, as well as splinting (like the braces Cuoco wore) and medication (from non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs like Motrin, to corticosteroid injections), the Mayo Clinic says surgery may be an option.

“And that is how you do a no-hands workout and still get your a— kicked,” a sweaty, red-faced Cuoco said at the end of the video. She shook her hands at the camera with a big smile.

“So, you can always do it. No excuses!”