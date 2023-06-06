Kaley Cuoco Says She and Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey Want More Kids After Welcoming Daughter Matilda

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are hoping to grow their family!

The new parents appear to have baby fever following the birth of their daughter Matilda Carmine Richie in March, as the Based on a True Story star has revealed they would like to have more kids.

Cuoco, 37, opened up about family plans on the Smartless podcast. When asked by co-hosts Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes whether she and boyfriend Pelphrey, 40, would like more children, Cuoco responded, “Yeah, we do.”

The Big Bang Theory alum went on to say that she and her actor beau are “in sync” when it comes to what they want in their relationship — and have been from the beginning, after getting pregnant two months into dating.

"We were like, boom, boom, boom. We're in sync," Cuoco revealed, adding, “We're not 20 anymore — we were like, 'We doing this or not?' "

Cuoco and Pelphrey are hoping to expand their family. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Cuoco thanked co-host Bateman, 54, on the podcast for helping her and Pelphrey get together, after the pair met at the Ozark premiere last year.

"You're the reason I met him,” the actress mentioned.

The new mom added that, if he could biologically, “Tom would carry the baby.”

Cuoco also praised the immense help they have in the form of Matilda’s grandmothers, whom she said have chipped in to take care of their little one as they’ve continued to work.

"I feel guilty even saying it," she admitted.



Cuoco welcomed daughter Matilda in March. Kaley Cuoco Instagram

"Our relationship has survived because we have all this help with this baby," the actress continued with a laugh. "My mom is the best, and actually, so is Tom's mom. They come in, they help, they don't overstep. ... We're very lucky."

Throughout her fifth and sixth months of pregnancy, Cuoco filmed her new series Based on a True Story, which premieres Thursday on Peacock.

During the show’s premiere Thursday evening, Cuoco chatted with PEOPLE about what she thinks about her pregnancy being documented on TV.

"It's kind of a cool moment in time to know that we have this set in stone forever," she said, adding, "Obviously, it was the first time I'd ever done that and been able to do that. And it was a new experience for me."