Kaley Cuoco's Baby Daughter Matilda Goes Through All the Feelings as She Tries Out a New Dress

Kaley Cuoco shared a silly saga between her baby girl and a beautiful dress on her Instagram Story Tuesday

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Published on June 21, 2023 01:53PM EDT
Photo:

Instagram/kaleycuoco; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Kaley Cuoco's little girl is exploring her fashion taste!

The new mom, 37, shared photos to her Instagram Story showing the many feelings experienced by infant daughter Matilda as she poses for pictures while trying on a new dress.

Sitting up, the 12-week-old smiles in the white dress with pink floral print as Cuoco captions the shot, "When you get a new dress and know u damn cute."

Kaley Cuoco's daughter Matilda eating her dress.

Instagram/kaleycuoco

The Based on a True Story actress' next photo shows Matilda sliding down a bit from her seated position, grabbing the hem of her dress and putting it in her mouth.

"When that dress is so cute, you just have to eat it," Cuoco wrote.

Matilda stares at something out of frame in the next photo, with Cuoco writing, "Pondering her beautiful dress."

Kaley Cuoco's daughter Matilda sitting up in dress.

Instagram/kaleycuoco

The last photo shows the infant starting to shout and cry. "No longer wanting to wear said dress," she added.

In April, Cuoco exclusively told PEOPLE about her life as a first-time mom and how "natural" Pelphrey is as a dad.

"I cannot believe how natural he is, how much he loves it," she said. "I mean, when we were in the hospital, he did everything — every diaper, he's the swaddle king."

Kaley Cuoo's daughter crying in dress.

Instagram/kaleycuoco

"All the nurses said, 'Oh my God, you're the best guy swaddler we've ever seen,'" she raved.

Since giving birth in March, Cuoco has shared several photos of Matilda on her Instagram. In May, The Big Bang Theory star shared a hilarious video on her Instagram Story where Cuoco wore a black T-shirt and baggy pants while holding her daughter. As music from the Jonas Brothers music played, Cuoco noticed that Matilda's meltdown subsided.

"Not kidding. Was screaming," Cuoco captioned the story. "Turned on @jonasbrothers. Stopped crying lol we have a fan here folks."

