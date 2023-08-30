Kaley Cuoco Attempts 'Ridiculous' Instagram Beauty Hack in Relatable Video: ‘I Think I Am Now an Influencer’

Cuoco and her makeup artist Jamie Greenberg documented the relatable moment, which was later shared to Instagram

By
Michelle Lee
Published on August 30, 2023 04:35PM EDT
Kaley Cuoco hair tutorial
Kaley Cuoco tries a hair hack. Photo:

kaleycuoco/Instagram

Kaley Cuoco is taking her love for all things hair to another level. 

If you didn’t already know, The Flight Attendant star, 37, is “obsessed with watching hairstyle videos” on social media, and she recently tried her hand at a beauty hack she discovered on Instagram.

This week, Cuoco’s makeup artist Jamie Greenberg uploaded a video of her and the actress — matching in pink pajamas printed with chickens — enjoying a night in on their girls’ weekend sleepover. In the clip, Cuoco attempts to replicate a supposedly easy-to-do style while Greenberg films her in the mirror.  

“I wanna recreate a few or see if there are easy — they make them look so easy!” Cuoco says at the start of the video before working on her locks.

The Big Bang Theory alumna can be seen wrapping a section of her hair into a half-up ponytail, which she then flips over her head, just like the model does in the how-to reel. 

She then dramatically whips the pony to the back of her head, hilariously hitting the camera in the process, and wraps the remaining pieces of hair on top so that, when tied up, it creates the illusion of a voluminous ponytail. 

Cuoco encounters some roadblocks along the way, like the “lumpity bumps” in her hair that she has to smooth out with a brush. 

After calling the whole thing “ridiculous,” she poses at the camera with her half-done ‘do. 

“Don’t worry, neither of us are gonna become hairstylists,” Greenberg captioned the video, adding that the two were “convinced” the original tutorial — uploaded by Instagram account @makeupsface — was artificial intelligence because of how seamlessly the hairstyle was done.

“I think I am now an influencer,” Cuoco commented. 

Kaley Cuoco attends the Premiere for Peacock Original's "Based on a True Story" at Pacific Design Center on June 01, 2023
Kaley Cuoco in 2023.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Cuoco’s hair has, according to her, seen worse, particularly during her Big Bang Theory days. 

Before filming the show’s eighth season, Cuoco had undergone a dramatic hair transformation for a movie she was filming prior. At the time, she cut her famous long blonde hair into a shaggy pixie cut. 

“​​Something needed to shake up. I was bored and sick of the hair, and what's funny is I thought by cutting my hair, I would spend less time in the hair and makeup chair, even though I loved the hair and makeup team,” she said in The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series, released last October. 

Kaley Cuoco talks haircut
Kaley Cuoco with short hair.

"I was like, this is the worst decision! What was I thinking?! I thought I was cutting off all this time, because I hated going in and getting ready," she said. "That's why I was wearing my hair up so much in season six and seven. So then I cut it and it ended up being more work because it wasn't easy to style."

The decision may have "bit" her "in the a–," but in hindsight it was a chance for her to experiment with her look. 

"I had fun with it," she said. "I'm sure it was being negatively talked about all over the place, but I didn't pay as much attention to what people were saying on social media then."

