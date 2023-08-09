Kaitlynn Carter Is Engaged to Boyfriend Kristopher Brock: 'He Got Me Good!'

The 'Hills: New Beginnings' star shared a video of Brock's surprise proposal on Instagram

Published on August 9, 2023
Kaitlynn Carter and Kristopher Brock Engagement
Kaitlynn Carter and her boyfriend Kristopher Brock are engaged.

David Livingston/Getty; Kaitlynn Carter/ Instagram

Kaitlynn Carter said yes!

The Hills: New Beginnings star, 34, announced the exciting news on Instagram Wednesday that she and her boyfriend, Kristopher Brock, are engaged. Her post featured a video of the big moment, set to George Strait's "Amarillo by Morning" tune.

In the clip, the couple could be seen standing outside on a country road by a black sedan with its hood popped open, seemingly a ruse designed by Brock to make Carter believe they were experiencing car trouble. As they peered down at the engine, Brock suddenly grabbed Carter's hand and gently pulled her away from the car. He then got down on one knee in the middle of the road and proposed to her.

The video ended with the two happily embracing and kissing before Brock ran to pick up the camera off the grassy side of the road, where he'd left it to capture the special memory for posterity. "He got me good," Carter joked in the post's caption, adding a diamond ring emoji.

Carter's friends filled the comments section with their well-wishes for the newly engaged couple. "Awwwww I’m soooooo happy for you❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," actress Cara Santana wrote, while Ashley Wahler, wife of Hills star Jason Wahler, gushed, "Omggggggg congratulations you guys!!!"

"Huge congratulations! So happy for both of you and those beautiful babies! Gorgeous family of five!!" commented Linda Thompson, mother of Carter's ex Brody Jenner.

Carter and Brock, who began dating in May 2020, share two young children together. In February, they welcomed a daughter, and the reality star announced the news by sharing a collage of photos of the pair with their newborn.

"… and then there were 5… 🤍," Carter wrote at the time, alongside a black and white snapshot of Brock holding their baby girl in his arms, as well as a few photos of the proud mom cuddling with her daughter in her hospital bed.

The newborn joined older brother Rowan Carter, who was born in September 2021. Brock also has 6-year-old son from a previous relationship.

Carter opened up about her relationship with her now-fiancé during a 2021 appearance on the HillsCast podcast, revealing that the pair had started talking about building a family together very early on in their romance.

Kaitlynn Carter and her fiancé Kristopher Brock welcomed their second baby together in February.
Kaitlynn Carter and her fiancé Kristopher Brock welcomed their second baby together in February.

Presley Ann/Getty

"When I began dating again, I knew that it was really important to me to find somebody who had the same goals and wanted the same things in life that I did," Carter said. "So, we got to the conversation about having kids and where we stood with all of that very quickly."

Carter also recalled the moment she found out she and Brock were expecting their first child together, saying it took some time to process the life-changing news.

"It's something that I wanted for so long, that when I found out that I was actually pregnant, I was really surprised, in a good way of course," she remembered, adding that it "took me a while to really absorb it."

