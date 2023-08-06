Kaitlyn Bristowe Is 'Taking a Little Break' from Social Media Following Jason Tartick Split: 'Bye for Now'

On Sunday, the former Bachelorette announced on Instagram that she and Tartick have ended their engagement

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 6, 2023 08:50PM EDT
Kaitlyn Bristowe
Kaitlyn Bristowe is taking "a little break" from social media following the news that she and Jason Tartick ended their engagement. Photo: Alexander Tamargo/Getty

Kaitlyn Bristowe is taking a break from social media.

On Sunday, the former Bachelorette, 37, revealed that she is spending some time offline following the news of her and Jason Tartick’s split.

Bristowe first shared a makeup-free selfie on her Instagram Story, writing, “See you soon ❤️bye for now.”

Kaitlyn Bristowe
Kaitlyn Bristowe shares a makeup-free selfie as she announces she's taking a break from social media.

Kaitlyn Bristowe/Instagram

She then wrote over another Instagram Story post in white text, “If everyone can say some sort of prayer for both of our hearts we would love that. I just know social media can be awful so taking a little break.”

Kaitlyn Bristowe

Kaitlyn Bristowe/Instagram

Earlier on Sunday, Bristowe and Tartick, 34, announced that they had ended their engagement.

"After sharing the news with family and close friends first, and taking the time to properly process it ourselves, we are saddened with heavy hearts to share that we have decided to end our engagement," they wrote in an Instagram post shared on both of their pages which featured a photo of the pair cuddled up together.

"We are thankful for all of you who gave us the time and space to process this life-altering decision as there are many emotions and changes to navigate."

They went on to note their plans for their shared pets.

"Our dogs Ramen & Pinot will continue to be cared for together as brothers," they said. "While their humans are no longer romantically involved, we will love and take care of them together."

The former couple went on, "Continuing our friendship is incredibly important to both of us. We feel grateful to be ending our engagement with love and respect for each other. It’s heartbreaking and sad to say goodbye, but our care and admiration for one another will never die."

They concluded the message by reflecting on the time they spent together. "We are beyond thankful for the memories made together, and for your support of us and the boys throughout the years. Moving forward we will always have that level of support for each other. We don’t know what the future holds so please try to hold space for us in your hearts," they finished, signing the post, "Kaitlyn and Jason."

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick
Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick have split after four years together. Frazer Harrison/Getty

Bristowe and Tartick first met in 2018 during a taping of her Off the Vine podcast and began dating in early 2019. In an interview with PEOPLE, she said that the pair formed an enduring bond.

"[It] was definitely not something I expected,” Bristowe said of Tartick in 2019. "When I met him, dating anyone wasn't even on my radar, especially dating anyone in Bachelor world, but something in my mind was rooting for him. And I thought, 'Whoever dates him is a lucky girl.'"

The Bachelor Nation stars then announced in May 2019 that they were moving in together, and later got engaged in May 2021 after two years of dating.

