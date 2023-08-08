Kaitlyn Bristowe Admits She's 'Terrified to Have Kids' Following Split from Fiancé Jason Tartick

The former "Bachelorette" opened up about her breakup on an episode of her podcast "Off the Vine"

By Hannah Sacks
Published on August 8, 2023 03:37PM EDT
Kaitlyn Bristowe
Photo: Alexander Tamargo/Getty

Kaitlyn Bristowe is opening up about her hesitation to have kids.

While discussing her recent breakup from ex-fiancé Jason Tartick on her podcast "Off the Vine," the former Bachelorette, 38, revealed that she feels "terrified" to bring kids into the world.

"This is a very deep conversation and deep question, but I have a huge fear of having kids because all of this, because of what life could look like in 10 years, with all the things we're talking about," Bristowe said, referencing her earlier discussion of her fear of technology's influence on society.

"And I always thought having a family would be, I can't wait. I want to be a mom, all these things. And each year that goes on, I get more and more terrified to have kids," she shared on her podcast.

"And then there's shame around that too. Because how could you not want to? That's what you are born to do is procreate, to do this. And you know, the shame around all that with not having kids."

"I, of course, want to lead by example," Bristowe continued. "And that's such a huge part of parenting. Again, this all goes back to it's probably not even I know the answer."

"It's probably I'm worried about what people on social media are gonna say about a girl who's single again and 38 not having a family," she concluded.

On Sunday, Bristowe and her ex Tartick posted a joint Instagram that announced they had ended their engagement. "After sharing the news with family and close friends first, and taking the time to properly process it ourselves, we are saddened with heavy hearts to share that we have decided to end our engagement," they wrote in a post, which featured a photo of the pair cuddled up together.

"We are thankful for all of you who gave us the time and space to process this life-altering decision as there are many emotions and changes to navigate."

They went on to note their plans for their shared pets.

"Our dogs Ramen & Pinot will continue to be cared for together as brothers," they said. "While their humans are no longer romantically involved, we will love and take care of them together."

The former couple went on, "Continuing our friendship is incredibly important to both of us. We feel grateful to be ending our engagement with love and respect for each other. It’s heartbreaking and sad to say goodbye, but our care and admiration for one another will never die."

"We are beyond thankful for the memories made together, and for your support of us and the boys throughout the years. Moving forward we will always have that level of support for each other. We don’t know what the future holds so please try to hold space for us in your hearts," they finished, signing the post, "Kaitlyn and Jason."

