Kailyn Lowry Wishes a 'Happy Father's Day' to Her Four Sons' Fathers

Kailyn Lowry acknowledged the three men she co-parents with on Instagram Sunday in celebration of Father's Day

Published on June 20, 2023 02:52PM EDT
Kailyn Lowry Father's Day
Photo:

Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

Kailyn Lowry is celebrating her co-parents on Father's Day.

The Coffee Convos podcast host, 31, posted on Sunday in celebration of the three men with whom she shares her four sons.

"Happy Father’s Day 🩵," Lowry wrote while sharing a set of three photos of her exes Jo Rivera, 31, Javi Marroquin, 30, and Chris Lopez, 29.

Lowry shares sons Lux, 2, and Creed, 5, with Lopez, son Lincoln, 9, with Marroquin, and son Isaac, 13, with Rivera, whose wife Vee is her podcasting co-host on Baby Mamas No Drama.

Kailyn Lowry Father's Day

Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

Lowry originally joined 16 and Pregnant during its second season in 2010 and later appeared on Teen Mom 2, though she announced her departure from the franchise in May 2022.

"I really wanted to focus on making a name for myself outside of TV, and I wanted to be recognized for something other than Teen Mom," she explained to PEOPLE of the decision.

She added, "So, people really did have a hard time accepting me for anything other than being a teen mom. I think that was one of the bigger challenges for me."

Kailyn Lowry Father's Day

Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

And despite her hope to be known for more than her time on Teen Mom, Lowry isn't entirely opposed to returning to reality TV someday.

"I'm sure at one point I was like, 'No, I would never do reality TV again.' But I think reality TV is similar to podcasting in the aspect that you either have it or you don't," she previously told PEOPLE.

"I do think that I have proved that I have the capability to be on a reality show and be interesting enough for people to watch. I think people would be very interested to see the dynamic behind the scenes of podcasting, especially when it is really saturated and people don't like each other," she added. "There's a lot of cattiness that people don't realize, and so I think that would be a really interesting show."

