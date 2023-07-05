Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Hold Hands on Restaurant Date Night in Paris

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler are a match made in Paris!

The model, 21, and Elvis star, 31, stepped out hand-in-hand wearing coordinating brown looks on a date night at Costes restaurant in the French capital Wednesday.

Gerber opted for a sleek look in a brown slip dress, teamed with tall black heeled boots and a long black single-breasted tailored coat, which she accessorized with a black handbag and chain necklace.

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler hold hands leaving Costes restaurant in Paris. Spread Pictures / MEGA

Butler kept his look casual in a pair of chinos teamed with a black belt, a faded blue trucker jacket and a white tucked-in top — a similar ensemble to one he previously wore while out to dinner with Gerber and her parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, in May.

On Tuesday, Gerber shared a video on her Instagram Story of her attending a Ben Harper and Crazy Mike gig in Paris. She then took time out to send birthday wishes to her brother Presley Gerber, who turned 24 the same day.

“Also it was this one’s birthday & he’s 24. I don’t know where the time went @presleygerber," she captioned a throwback photo of herself with her brother.

“@presleygerber I love you so much,” Gerber wrote on a more recent photo of herself getting a piggy-back ride with her older brother.

Kaia Gerber and Presley Gerber. Kaia Gerber Instagram

Gerber and Butler were first linked together in the latter half of 2021.



The couple’s last public appearance together was back in April, as they attended the Time100 gala. Gerber joined Butler on the red carpet at the event, where the Academy Award nominee was recoignized as one of the most influential figures of the year.