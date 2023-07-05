Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Hold Hands on Restaurant Date Night in Paris

The couple had a late-night rendezvous together in the French capital on Wednesday

By Escher Walcott
Published on July 5, 2023 08:29AM EDT
Kaia gerber and Austin Butler coming out Costes in Paris
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler hold hands leaving Costes restaurant in Paris . Photo:

SplashNews.com

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler are a match made in Paris!

The model, 21, and Elvis star, 31, stepped out hand-in-hand wearing coordinating brown looks on a date night at Costes restaurant in the French capital Wednesday.

Gerber opted for a sleek look in a brown slip dress, teamed with tall black heeled boots and a long black single-breasted tailored coat, which she accessorized with a black handbag and chain necklace.

Kaia gerber and Austin Butler coming out Costes in Paris
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler hold hands leaving Costes restaurant in Paris.

Spread Pictures / MEGA

Butler kept his look casual in a pair of chinos teamed with a black belt, a faded blue trucker jacket and a white tucked-in top — a similar ensemble to one he previously wore while out to dinner with Gerber and her parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, in May.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On Tuesday, Gerber shared a video on her Instagram Story of her attending a Ben Harper and Crazy Mike gig in Paris. She then took time out to send birthday wishes to her brother Presley Gerber, who turned 24 the same day. 

“Also it was this one’s birthday & he’s 24. I don’t know where the time went @presleygerber," she captioned a throwback photo of herself with her brother.

“@presleygerber I love you so much,” Gerber wrote on a more recent photo of herself getting a piggy-back ride with her older brother.

Kaia Gerber Presley Gerber
Kaia Gerber and Presley Gerber.

Kaia Gerber Instagram

Gerber and Butler were first linked together in the latter half of 2021. 

The couple’s last public appearance together was back in April, as they attended the Time100 gala. Gerber joined Butler on the red carpet at the event, where the Academy Award nominee was recoignized as one of the most influential figures of the year.

Related Articles
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson and Fiancé Danny Fujikawa Pose Together at Giorgio Armani Show During Paris Fashion Week
jen garner goggles
Jennifer Garner Wishes Fans a 'Happy Summer' While Modeling a Variety of Quirky Swim Goggles
Lupita Nyong'o attends the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 04, 2023
Lupita Nyong'o Steps Out in Head-to-Toe Purple for Chanel Fashion Show in Paris
Simone Biles and Husband Shine in Summer Pastels: 'Celebrating Love Never Gets Old' it's about this photo
Simone Biles and Husband Jonathan Owens Shine in Summer Pastels: 'Celebrating Love Never Gets Old'
Kristen Cavallari
Kristin Cavallari Embodies 'Malibu Style' Wearing White Bikini During the Day and LBD for a Night Out
Victoria Beckham and David Beckham attend the "Le Chouchou" Jacquemus' Fashion Show at Chateau de Versailles on June 26, 2023
David and Victoria Beckham Celebrate Their 24th Wedding Anniversary: 'Still Holding Hands'
Actress Margot Robbie attends the Seoul Premiere of "Barbie" on July 02, 2023 in Seoul, Day to Night Barbie 1985
Margot Robbie Keeps Dressing Like an Actual Barbie Doll — and Fans Can't Get Enough
Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Lori Harvey and Hailey Bieber Celebrate July 4th in Matching White Outfits
Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Lori Harvey and Hailey Bieber Celebrate Fourth of July in Matching White
Christine Quinn
Christine Quinn Makes Appearance at Paris Fashion Week in Sheer Dress
Cardi B attends the Schiaparelli Haute couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 03, 2023
Cardi B Makes High-Fashion Appearance at Paris Fashion Show Amid Drama with Husband Offset
Carrie Underwood and Her Mom Get Matching Heart Tattoos in Las Vegas
Carrie Underwood and Her Mom Get Matching Heart Tattoos in Las Vegas: 'Never Would've Thought'
Brittany Mahomes Wears Bra and Panties Under See-Through Shirt During Vegas Trip with Husband Patric
Brittany Mahomes Wears Bra and Panties Under See-Through Shirt During Vegas Trip with Husband Patrick Mahomes
Gigi Hadid showing some behind the scenes photos of her time at Paris Fashion
Gigi Hadid Shares Behind-the-Scenes Snaps from Paris Fashion Week: See the Photos!
Kendall Jenner Shows Some Skin In Tiny Crop Top
Kendall Jenner Shows Some Skin in a Tiny Crop Top
Kim Kardashian Shares âJust a Reminderâ Bikini Pics
Kim Kardashian Shares ‘Just a Reminder’ Bikini Pics
Date Night for Justin and Hailey Bieber
Justin and Hailey Bieber Hold Hands on Casual Date Night in Santa Monica