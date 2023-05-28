Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Double Date with Her Parents Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber

The crew was spotted at Roberta's in Culver City, California on Thursday

By
Published on May 28, 2023 12:03 PM
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford

It was a family affair for Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler this week!

The couple was spotted going out to dinner with Gerber's parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, as they hit Roberta's in Culver City, California on Thursday for a sweet double date.

The pre-Memorial Day hang took place as Butler, 31, wore a denim jacket with a red interior, a white undershirt and a pair of brown trousers. The Academy Award nominee tied it all in with a vintage blue hat.

Kaia Gerber and boyfriend Austin Butler have dinner with her parents Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber

The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID

Gerber, 21, wore a long back coat, a white blouse, dark pants and carried around a light tan tote bag. Her mom, 57, went for a similar color scheme, with a black leather-style jacket, dark blue jeans, and some gold jewelry to accessorize.

Rande, 61, is a co-founder of Casamigos tequila and will be celebrating his 25th wedding anniversary with the supermodel on Monday — so it is possible that the crew was celebrating their love a bit in advance!

Earlier in the month at the 6th annual Best Buddies charity event, Crawford opened up to PEOPLE about how Kaia is juggling her modeling career and personal life.

"I think that she kind of sees how my husband [Rande Gerber] and I have dealt with it throughout the years," Crawford said. "Which is not like, we don't ever try to, 'Oh, we can't go there because we might get photographed.'"

"It's a much different landscape than it was kind of when I was her age," Crawford said of social media. "Like anything, there's good and bad sides to it. The good thing is you have direct communication with your audience. The bad thing can be, it's a lot of pressure, and you see a lot of snarky comments on there."

"I'm learning along with her about that stuff, but I feel like she seems like she has a very good head on her shoulders and is figuring out how she wants to create that private work-public balance."

Keeping a balance has likely become more important to Gerber since she was first linked to Butler in the latter half of 2021. Most recently, the Elvis star had Gerber join him on the red carpet at the Time100 gala in April, where he was awarded as one of the most influential figures of the year.

The pair cozied up in front of the cameras at the event, as Gerber wore a dark gray backless Khaite gown, and as Butler rocked a formal black tuxedo. The outing came after both were spotted on vacation in Cabo, Mexico, following Butler's busy awards season run and press tour.

