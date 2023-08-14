Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Step Out for Casual Date Night in Malibu

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler kept it casual for a Sunday date night.

The couple was photographed exiting Nobu Malibu alongside Karlie Kloss and her husband, Joshua Kushner, before jumping into a car and leaving.

Gerber, 21, looked stylishly chic for their evening out at the Japanese eatery, wearing a navy blue blazer and blue dress. She teamed the look with a green handbag and matching Mary Jane pumps, while her brunette locks had been styled into waves.

Butler, 31, meanwhile, opted for an all-white ensemble featuring a white T-shirt and white jeans. The Elvis star also sported a navy blue cap and brown shoes, keeping his look understated and casual.

After departing, the pair headed to a black Range Rover, where Butler opened the door for Gerber, before they were pictured driving away.



Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler. BACKGRID

The duo were first linked back in December 2021, but they didn’t make their public debut as a couple until March 2022 when they attended W Magazine's annual Best Performances party in Los Angeles.

Last month, Gerber and Butler headed to Paris together and had a date night at the Costes restaurant.

The couple stepped out hand-in-hand in the French capital wearing coordinating brown looks.



Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber dined at Nobu Malibu. SplashNews.com

Gerber was in Paris for Valentino’s Fall 2023-24 collection runway show at Château de Chantilly in the north of the city.

But the star isn’t the only one who has been collaborating with high-fashion brands.

Butler recently became YSL Beauty’s global ambassador for its new MYSLF men's fragrance.



Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler. Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty

Announcing the news on Instagram last week alongside a promotional video, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star said he was “honored” to be taking on the role.

And in press release for the announcement, Butler expressed his admiration for the brand's late founder, fashion icon Yves Saint Laurent.

“Over the last few years, I’ve spoken with people who knew Mr. Saint Laurent,” he said. “He broke through labels. He was a rebel, and I love that about him. I feel privileged to be a part of the heritage he set in motion."

The fashion house also said the star shares "the vision of the brand to embrace bold self-expression, genuine pursuit of one’s true self and a mission to redefine beauty standards."

