All of Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler's Hottest Red Carpet Moments

Since getting together in late 2021, rising stars Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler have kept a low profile. However, in their rare red carpet appearances, the 21-year-old model (daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber ) and 31-year-old actor have made quite the impression. Check out some of their cutest outings.

01 of 12 Date Night Kaia Gerber, Austin Butler. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler got cozy upon arrival at the Time100 Gala in April 2023, where the Elvis star was honored at one of Time's most influential figures of the year.

02 of 12 Party of Two Kaia Gerber, Austin Butler. MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Gerber joined her Oscar-nominated boyfriend after the 2023 awards ceremony for some post-show partying.

03 of 12 Winning Smiles Kaia Gerber, Austin Butler. Lionel Hahn/Getty These matching 1,000-watt smiles were first linked in December 2021, when the stars were spotted taking a yoga class together.



04 of 12 Bold Looks Kaia Gerber, Austin Butler. Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan via Getty The actor wasn't shy about showing his appreciation for Gerber's glam as they walked the red carpet together.

05 of 12 Style Savvy Kaia Gerber, Austin Butler. John Shearer/WireImage The model sparkled at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in a silver Celine dress. Butler matched her keen sense for fashion in a Saint Laurent silk shirt and jacket.

06 of 12 Super Sleek Kaia Gerber, Austin Butler. Presley Ann/Getty for W Magazine The couple arrived at W Magazine's 2023 Best Performances party in matching black attire. They made their first public appearance as a couple at the same annual event one year prior.

07 of 12 Love Around the World Kaia Gerber, Austin Butler. Getty Gerber joined her beau at the Cannes Film Festival in 2022, where this longing look quickly evolved into adorable PDA.

08 of 12 Face to Face Kaia Gerber, Austin Butler. Getty Butler's critically acclaimed performance in Elvis premiered during the annual French film fête.

09 of 12 Kiss Incoming Kaia Gerber Austin Butler. Getty Gerber showed up in support of her boyfriend and Elvis on and off the carpet. At the time of the Baz Luhrmann film's release in June 2022, she joined Butler for a steamy VMAN cover shoot.

10 of 12 Kiss Accomplished Kaia Gerber, Austin Butler. TheImageDirect.com The duo sealed the moment with a passionate smooch.

11 of 12 Gala Goals Kaia Gerber, Austin Butler. Kevin Mazur/Getty Though they both walked the Met Gala carpet solo, the high-fashion pair shared an intimate moment atop the Metropolitan Museum of Art stairs.