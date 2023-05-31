All of Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler's Hottest Red Carpet Moments

See the couple's best style looks and sweetest stolen glances on their A-list nights out

Published on May 31, 2023
US actor Austin Butler and US actress/model Kaia Gerber arrive for the Time 100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world, at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City on April 26, 202
Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty

Since getting together in late 2021, rising stars Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler have kept a low profile. However, in their rare red carpet appearances, the 21-year-old model (daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber) and 31-year-old actor have made quite the impression. Check out some of their cutest outings.

01 of 12

Date Night

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler attend the 2023 Time100 Gala
Kaia Gerber, Austin Butler.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler got cozy upon arrival at the Time100 Gala in April 2023, where the Elvis star was honored at one of Time's most influential figures of the year.

02 of 12

Party of Two

US actor Austin Butler and model Kaia Gerber attend the Vanity Fair 95th Oscars Party
Kaia Gerber, Austin Butler.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty 

Gerber joined her Oscar-nominated boyfriend after the 2023 awards ceremony for some post-show partying.

03 of 12

Winning Smiles

2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Kaia Gerber, Austin Butler. Lionel Hahn/Getty

These matching 1,000-watt smiles were first linked in December 2021, when the stars were spotted taking a yoga class together.

04 of 12

Bold Looks

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Kaia Gerber, Austin Butler.

Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan via Getty

The actor wasn't shy about showing his appreciation for Gerber's glam as they walked the red carpet together.

05 of 12

Style Savvy

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones
Kaia Gerber, Austin Butler. John Shearer/WireImage

The model sparkled at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in a silver Celine dress. Butler matched her keen sense for fashion in a Saint Laurent silk shirt and jacket.

06 of 12

Super Sleek

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: (L-R) Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler attend W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party at Chateau Marmont on February 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for W Magazine)
Kaia Gerber, Austin Butler. Presley Ann/Getty for W Magazine

The couple arrived at W Magazine's 2023 Best Performances party in matching black attire. They made their first public appearance as a couple at the same annual event one year prior.

07 of 12

Love Around the World

kaia gerber, austin butler; âElvisâ Red Carpet â The 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Kaia Gerber, Austin Butler. Getty

Gerber joined her beau at the Cannes Film Festival in 2022, where this longing look quickly evolved into adorable PDA.

08 of 12

Face to Face

kaia gerber, austin butler; âElvisâ Red Carpet â The 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Kaia Gerber, Austin Butler. Getty

Butler's critically acclaimed performance in Elvis premiered during the annual French film fête.

09 of 12

Kiss Incoming

kaia gerber, austin butler; âElvisâ Red Carpet â The 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Kaia Gerber Austin Butler. Getty

Gerber showed up in support of her boyfriend and Elvis on and off the carpet. At the time of the Baz Luhrmann film's release in June 2022, she joined Butler for a steamy VMAN cover shoot.

10 of 12

Kiss Accomplished

05/25/2022 Kaia Gerber kissing Austin Butler during the screening of "Elvis" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 25, 2022 in Cannes, France. sales@theimagedirect.com Please byline:TheImageDirect.com
Kaia Gerber, Austin Butler. TheImageDirect.com

The duo sealed the moment with a passionate smooch.

11 of 12

Gala Goals

Austin Butler Kaia Gerber
Kaia Gerber, Austin Butler. Kevin Mazur/Getty

Though they both walked the Met Gala carpet solo, the high-fashion pair shared an intimate moment atop the Metropolitan Museum of Art stairs.

12 of 12

Heat of the Moment

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber arrive at The 2022 Met Gala
Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber.

Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty

Gerber and Butler – both dressed in accordance with the 2022 Met Ball theme, Gilded Glamour – shared a quick kiss before heading into the event.

