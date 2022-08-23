Rihanna’s Hairstylist Calls K18 Hair Products a 'Game Changer'

Madonna said we had four minutes to save the world, but with K18 you only need four minutes to save your hair. The brand calls this line “an entirely new category in the hair care world.” You may have heard of cosmetic chemistry and treatments for your hair, but most of them are superficial — and don’t affect anything beyond the surface of each strand.

K18 uses peptides to mimic your hair’s natural chemistry so it lowers the gates, so to speak. It infiltrates beyond the hair shaft into the cuticle and attaches, so even when you wash your hair, this treatment stays in place and consistently improves your hair health. While each product has its own benefits (which we’ll walk you through), the entire line repairs the proteins in your hair to strengthen it and restore it to its natural state (despite all that we put it through with color-treatments, styling products, and hot tools).

Celebrity hairstylist Yusef — who works with icons like Rihanna and Normani — tells PEOPLE that K18 is a “game changer.” During a one-on-one styling session to test out the products ourselves, Yusef says, “What I find is that other products plateau. They work for a while and then stop.” He points out that people frequently suggest changing out products to avoid this stagnation, but when a product like K18 works at such a high level, you don’t have to do this. “They put so much into this and really figured out how to create and build the bonds of hair — it’s next level. I’m like, ‘sign me up!’” he exclaims.

Yusef admits it took him a while to try out this brand, but when he did, he used it for two months straight on clients who were shocked at how well the mask (which was the sole product in the line at the time) worked. Now, with the launch of two peptide shampoos, K18 is providing a roadmap to healthy hair that you can easily incorporate into your routine.

Below, our complete guide to K18 Biomimetic Hairscience products.

