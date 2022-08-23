Shopping Rihanna’s Hairstylist Calls K18 Hair Products a 'Game Changer' Here’s everything you should know By Madison Yauger Madison Yauger Instagram Twitter Website Madison Yauger is commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering beauty, home, travel, and other lifestyle topics. Her background includes news, lifestyle, and commerce journalism for publications like Food & Wine, Real Simple, Health, Martha Stewart, and more. Prior to writing for Dotdash Meredith, she worked for a human rights news agency in Cape Town, South Africa, reporting action around the city as it unfolded. When not working, Madison enjoys spending time with family and friends, voraciously reading thrillers, and befriending every dog in Manhattan. People Editorial Guidelines Updated on August 23, 2022 01:14 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. GETTY IMAGES / EDWARD BERTHELOT / Sephora Madonna said we had four minutes to save the world, but with K18 you only need four minutes to save your hair. The brand calls this line “an entirely new category in the hair care world.” You may have heard of cosmetic chemistry and treatments for your hair, but most of them are superficial — and don’t affect anything beyond the surface of each strand. K18 uses peptides to mimic your hair’s natural chemistry so it lowers the gates, so to speak. It infiltrates beyond the hair shaft into the cuticle and attaches, so even when you wash your hair, this treatment stays in place and consistently improves your hair health. While each product has its own benefits (which we’ll walk you through), the entire line repairs the proteins in your hair to strengthen it and restore it to its natural state (despite all that we put it through with color-treatments, styling products, and hot tools). Celebrity hairstylist Yusef — who works with icons like Rihanna and Normani — tells PEOPLE that K18 is a “game changer.” During a one-on-one styling session to test out the products ourselves, Yusef says, “What I find is that other products plateau. They work for a while and then stop.” He points out that people frequently suggest changing out products to avoid this stagnation, but when a product like K18 works at such a high level, you don’t have to do this. “They put so much into this and really figured out how to create and build the bonds of hair — it’s next level. I’m like, ‘sign me up!’” he exclaims. We Tested 32 Hair Dryers and One Earned a Perfect Score Yusef admits it took him a while to try out this brand, but when he did, he used it for two months straight on clients who were shocked at how well the mask (which was the sole product in the line at the time) worked. Now, with the launch of two peptide shampoos, K18 is providing a roadmap to healthy hair that you can easily incorporate into your routine. Below, our complete guide to K18 Biomimetic Hairscience products. Our Top Picks K18 Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask at Amazon Jump to Review K18 PEPTIDE PREP Clarifying Detox Shampoo at Sephora Jump to Review K18 PEPTIDE PREP Clarifying Detox Shampoo at Sephora Jump to Review K18 Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask Sephora View On Amazon View On Sephora View On K18hair.com K18 is favored by many celebrities like Kim Kardashian, who, in a recent video from Allure, cited it as one of her go-to products to help her hair breathe. Considering the amount of treatments and styling Kardashian’s hair undergoes, she admitted surprise at how healthy her hair remains thanks to products like the K18 mask. The peptides are really the MVP of this mask. They travel through each hair strand, repairing broken keratin chains and proteins, and restoring the hair’s health. This restorative mask provides a rebirth for damaged hair, whether it's from bleach, color-treatments, heat damage or any other chemical treatments. And there’s nothing superficial here — your hair essentially eats this product, completely absorbing it so it doesn’t fade away with the use of other products and washes. All it needs is four minutes to do its thing. “I put [the mask] to the roots — that’s the first step — [and use] a wide tooth comb to separate your hair and comb through it,” says Yusef. “We wait four minutes, and then I can go in and blow dry, use curling irons, and we don’t have to worry about heat damage.” He says it’s a common worry especially for those with color-treated hair, but “when you do all the right things to prepare your hair before, you’re all good!” This writer tried the leave-in mask firsthand and found my hair to be extremely soft and lightweight after use. It combed through easily without my usual pesky tangles showing up, and felt so healthy to the touch. I have color-treated hair and even my ends felt smoother post-mask. Though the bottle looks small, you only need a pump or two each time you use it — so it should last up to 50 or 60 uses, K18 pro educator and stylist Claudia Franco tells PEOPLE. And if you’re traveling, this mask also comes in a mini size so you can have healthy hair wherever you go. Product Details: Hair Type: All hair types | Hair Concerns: Color-treated hair, split ends, breakage | Key Ingredients: K18PEPTIDE™, hydrolyzed wheat protein, citric acid | Key Benefits: Restores strength and softness, and repairs hair damage from bleach, color, chemicals, and heat This 'Incredible' Argan Oil Mask Is Bringing Damaged Hair 'Back to Life' — and It's on Sale for $10 K18 PEPTIDE PREP™ Clarifying Detox Shampoo Sephora View On Sephora View On K18hair.com As one of the two newest products to join the K18 line, this pH maintenance shampoo is a perfect addition to your regular hair care routine. We’ve all heard that you shouldn’t wash your hair everyday, and that’s because a lot of shampoos have harsh ingredients that can wear down your hair over time. This perfectly pH-balanced shampoo with a microbiome formula doesn’t do that. Instead it gently cleanses and nourishes your hair, lifting dirt, oil, and light buildup to leave your hair looking lighter and healthier with every wash. And you don’t have to worry if you have color-treated hair because this lightweight formula is color-safe, keratin-safe, and actually restores proteins. TikTok beauty creators like Abbey Yung have demonstrated how well it works, posting videos of lathering up her hair in the shower, as well as the results — soft, healthy, radiant locks. I tried this shampoo myself and it held up. My color stayed intact, and my hair felt extremely clean. As someone with lots of natural oils, I’ve always struggled with wanting my hair to look consistently clean without overwashing it. This shampoo seems like an ideal solution. As part of the clinical study for this shampoo, over 90 percent of participants saw a change in their hair’s texture and weight after a month, and found it to be lighter and smoother overall. And as with all K18 products, this shampoo is completely vegan and cruelty-free — meaning it’s made without animal byproducts or animal testing. It’s also gluten-free, and comes in recyclable packaging so when you’re finished, you don’t have to worry about waste. Product Details: Hair Type: All hair types | Hair Concerns: Oily hair, color-treated hair, split ends, breakage | Key Ingredients: K18PEPTIDE™, plant-derived surfactants | Key Benefits: Cleanses hair without stripping color, reduces protein loss K18 PEPTIDE PREP™ Clarifying Detox Shampoo Sephora View On Sephora View On K18hair.com Designed to improve the efficacy of the original K18 mask, this clarifying detox shampoo works on a cellular level to lift all buildup from the scalp to create a clean canvas for the mask to get to work. Buildup could be anything from salon bleach treatments, copper from swimming in chlorine pools, and alkaline and hard water that can leave residue on your hair. A detox can help remove this residue from the hair follicles for a complete reset — almost like a pore strip for your hair. “You’re getting a deep cleanse with the activated charcoal and salicylic acid, which are usually ingredients in skincare,” says Franco. “It heals your scalp, and only has 18 ingredients, while most shampoos have 40 to 60 ingredients, and a lot of fillers.” If skincare — such as moisturizer — sets the face for easier makeup application, then K18 is the hair care that primes your hair so your styling looks better and the actual hair stays healthier longer. “I want to go into the hair and define twirls and create texture without feeling like I’m adding to [the damage],” says Yusef. “This [product] counteracts that.” Since this is a stronger product, the clarifying detox shampoo should be rotated into your wash schedule once a week in place of your regular shampoo. I tried this shampoo as well, and while I’m no scientist, my hair certainly felt and looked cleaner than normal. And the mask worked phenomenally after using this shampoo, which in turn improved the efficacy of the other hair products I use. Overall, my hair looked and felt amazing. Product Details: Hair Type: All hair types | Hair Concerns: Oiliness, color-treated hair, flaky scalp, and damage | Key Ingredients: K18PEPTIDE™, salicylic acid, activated charcoal | Key Benefits: Deep cleanses, removes buildup, repairs damage, prepares hair for K18 mask What to Consider Before Buying a K18 Product Ingredients Of course, the K18PEPTIDE™ reigns supreme as the key ingredient in all of these products which works to restore proteins, repair damage all the way to the inner layers of hair, and give your mane the smoothness and health quality it had in its youth. But there are other ingredients that boost hair health as well in this line. In the mask, hydrolyzed wheat protein boosts moisture while citric acid lowers the pH in products to make them gentler on your hair. Plant-derived surfactants aid with the cleansing process in the pH shampoo, while salicylic acid and activated charcoal enhance the detox in the clarifying shampoo, lifting dirt from the depths of your scalp and hair follicles. Hair Type While these products are designed for all hair types and textures (curly! straight! thin! thick! natural!), there are still variances in hair that will make a difference in which product works best for you. For instance, if you have color-treated hair (whether box dye or via the salon), you might experience more dryness, split ends, and mild damage from consistent color treatments. The pH shampoo will give you a color-safe clean, while the mask repairs the damage. The same can be said for frequent use of hot tools for styling — the mask works to rejuvenate heat-damaged hair, and the detox shampoo primes it for the best results. Function The biggest indicator of which product you need is why you need it. For those seeking a gentle shampoo that allows for daily or frequent washes and won’t strip color, the pH maintenance shampoo can be added to your routine seamlessly. Maybe you love the shampoo you already use, but notice that your hair products are working as well as they used to. That’s because products and treatments build up on your hair, blocking access for them at the next application. In this case, you can just add the detox shampoo into your weekly rotation (in between using your regular shampoo) to lift that residue and give your hair a reset. And since this hair care line is designed without a conditioner (since the mask acts as a leave-in conditioner), if you’re looking to save time, this is a two step process (regardless of which shampoo you use). So all you need are those four minutes. Take Our Word For It Madison Yauger is a seasoned writer who’s tested hundreds of lifestyle products across all categories. With a background in news and lifestyle journalism, she has a wide network of expert sources. She’s previously covered many beauty topics across skincare, makeup, and hair. For this story, she spoke to a celebrity hairstylist and representatives from K18 to learn about the science behind these products. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.