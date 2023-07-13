NFL's Juwan Johnson and Wife Chanen Welcome First Baby, Daughter J'Adore: 'What a Blessing'

NFL star Juwan Johnson and wife Chanen have welcomed their rainbow baby after difficult losses in 2022

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 13, 2023 02:25PM EDT
Juwan Johnson and Wife Chanen Welcome First Baby, Daughter J'Adore: 'What a Blessing'
Photo:

Chanen Johnson/Instagram, Juwan Johnson/Instagram

New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson is officially a dad!

The NFL star, 26, and wife Chanen have welcomed their rainbow baby, the couple confirmed on Instagram Wednesday.

Chanen, 27, posted an Instagram Reel where the couple shared excitement and tears in the lead-up to going to the hospital to deliver their baby girl, J’adore Blessing Johnson.

"Our blessing 👼🏽🤍," they captioned the joint post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Later, the NFL star shared his own reflection on their special arrival in an additional Instagram post, showing Chanen holding baby J'Adore.

"What a BLESSING! A doctor in college told her she could never have kids. That she wouldn’t be able to. A year ago having a pair of miscarriages. But I know something and someone who is bigger than this giant. God has never lost. Not ONCE," the new dad wrote.

"This girl right here is one of a kind and I’m grateful that I call her my wife. God gave this little girl and this is a testament of unwavering faith. Thank you Jesus. J’adore Blessing Johnson welcome to this world princess! Daddy will alwayssss be there for you & mommy."

The couple first revealed their exciting baby news in an Instagram post in January.


"You're our dream come true👼🏽🤍 #juandchan," they captioned an Instagram Reel where the couple gazed at each other in different poses throughout a maternity shoot.

Later, the pair shared some of the photos from the shoot, where Chanen wore a silky white maxi dress while Juwan wore a button down and dress pants as they held a tiny pair of sneakers together, writing, "mom & dad 🤍" as the caption.

Juwan and Chanen met when they were both 20-year-old students at Penn State and tied the knot in Feb. 2020 after nearly three years of dating.

Related Articles
Juwan Johnson and Wife Chanen Expecting After Losses: 'You're Our Dream Come True'
Juwan Johnson and Wife Chanen Are Expecting Their First Baby Together: 'Our Dream Come True'
Witney Carson McAllister Instagram
Celebrity Babies Born in 2023
Al Roker Shares Wishes for Daughter Courtney at Baby Shower on Her Wedding Anniversary: So Excited
Al Roker Is a Grandpa! Daughter Courtney and Husband Wesley Laga Welcome First Baby, Daughter Sky
NFL Quarterback Carson Wentz and Wife Madison Expecting Baby No. 3: 'Another Girl Coming Soon'
NFL Quarterback Carson Wentz and Wife Madison Expecting Baby No. 3: 'Another Girl Coming Soon'
Cassidy Gifford
Kathie Lee Gifford's Daughter, Cassidy Gifford, and Husband Welcome First Baby: 'Madly in Love'
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott's Daughter Halo Poses in Newborn Shoot
Celebrity Babies Born in 2022
Marc Anthony and Wife Nadia Ferreira Welcome First Baby Together on Father's Day
Marc Anthony and Wife Nadia Ferreira Welcome First Baby Together on Father's Day: 'God's Timing'
cohutta lee grindstaff baby
Cohutta Lee Grindstaff and Katelyn Corley Welcome First Baby: 'Don't Quite Have the Words'
'Ginny & Georgia' Star Brianne Howey Welcomes First Baby
'Ginny & Georgia' Star Brianne Howey Welcomes First Baby: ‘Welcome My Little Love’
Juwan Johnson and Wife Chanen Reveal They've Experienced Two Miscarriages in Look Back at 2022
Juwan Johnson and Wife Chanen Reveal They Had Two Miscarriages as They Look Back at 2022
Cooper Kupp and Wife Anna Welcome Their Third Baby, Son Solas: 'So Thankful for the Blessing'
Cooper Kupp and Wife Anna Welcome Baby No. 3, Son Solas: 'So Thankful for the Blessing'
Jensen and Danneel Ackels with their kids
Jensen Ackles' 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Caleb Ferguson, Carissa Ferguson
L.A. Dodgers Pitcher Caleb Ferguson and Wife Welcome First Baby: 'More Than We Could Have Ever Dreamt'
Baldwin Family
All About Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin's Children
Drew Brees family
Drew Brees' 4 Kids: Everything to Know
Pat McAfee, Samantha McAfee
Pat McAfee and Wife Samantha Welcome Their First Baby, a Daughter: 'Floating with Joy'