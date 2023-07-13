Juwan Johnson and Wife Chanen Welcome First Baby, Daughter J'Adore: 'What a Blessing'

New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson is officially a dad!

The NFL star, 26, and wife Chanen have welcomed their rainbow baby, the couple confirmed on Instagram Wednesday.

Chanen, 27, posted an Instagram Reel where the couple shared excitement and tears in the lead-up to going to the hospital to deliver their baby girl, J’adore Blessing Johnson.

"Our blessing 👼🏽🤍," they captioned the joint post.

Later, the NFL star shared his own reflection on their special arrival in an additional Instagram post, showing Chanen holding baby J'Adore.

"What a BLESSING! A doctor in college told her she could never have kids. That she wouldn’t be able to. A year ago having a pair of miscarriages. But I know something and someone who is bigger than this giant. God has never lost. Not ONCE," the new dad wrote.

"This girl right here is one of a kind and I’m grateful that I call her my wife. God gave this little girl and this is a testament of unwavering faith. Thank you Jesus. J’adore Blessing Johnson welcome to this world princess! Daddy will alwayssss be there for you & mommy."

The couple first revealed their exciting baby news in an Instagram post in January.





"You're our dream come true👼🏽🤍 #juandchan," they captioned an Instagram Reel where the couple gazed at each other in different poses throughout a maternity shoot.

Later, the pair shared some of the photos from the shoot, where Chanen wore a silky white maxi dress while Juwan wore a button down and dress pants as they held a tiny pair of sneakers together, writing, "mom & dad 🤍" as the caption.

Juwan and Chanen met when they were both 20-year-old students at Penn State and tied the knot in Feb. 2020 after nearly three years of dating.