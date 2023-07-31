Juwan Johnson Greets Newborn Daughter on the Sidelines for First Time at Training Camp: 'Years Praying'

Juwan and Chanen Johnson are elated to share his NFL career with their baby daughter

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 31, 2023 02:29PM EDT
Juwan Johnson Greets Newborn Daughter on the Sidelines for First Time at Training Camp
Photo:

Chanen Johnson/Instagram

Juwan Johnson's wife was emotional during a moment the couple has long awaited.

On Sunday, new mom Chanen Johnson visited her NFL star husband, 26, at training camp, sharing the moment on Instagram. Chanen, 27, held newborn daughter J’adore Blessing as Juwan jogged over, kissing her before kissing their baby girl.

"He's spent years praying for the day he gets to see his daughter waiting for him on the sidelines," the video's caption reads.

"We made it love," Chanen added in her post caption.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The NFL star shared his own reflection on their special arrival in an Instagram post, showing Chanen holding baby J'Adore just after her birth.

"What a BLESSING! A doctor in college told her she could never have kids. That she wouldn’t be able to. A year ago having a pair of miscarriages. But I know something and someone who is bigger than this giant. God has never lost. Not ONCE," the new dad wrote.

"This girl right here is one of a kind and I’m grateful that I call her my wife. God gave this little girl and this is a testament of unwavering faith. Thank you Jesus. J’adore Blessing Johnson welcome to this world princess! Daddy will alwayssss be there for you & mommy."

The couple first revealed their exciting baby news in an Instagram post in January.

"You're our dream come true👼🏽🤍 #juandchan," they captioned an Instagram Reel where the couple gazed at each other in different poses throughout a maternity shoot.

Later, the pair shared some of the photos from the shoot, where Chanen wore a silky white maxi dress while Juwan wore a button down and dress pants as they held a tiny pair of sneakers together, writing, "mom & dad 🤍" as the caption.

Juwan and Chanen met when they were both 20-year-old students at Penn State and tied the knot in Feb. 2020 after nearly three years of dating.

Related Articles
Juwan Johnson and Wife Chanen Welcome First Baby, Daughter J'Adore: 'What a Blessing'
NFL's Juwan Johnson and Wife Chanen Welcome First Baby, Daughter J'Adore: 'What a Blessing'
Juwan Johnson and Wife Chanen Expecting After Losses: 'You're Our Dream Come True'
Juwan Johnson and Wife Chanen Are Expecting Their First Baby Together: 'Our Dream Come True'
chanel iman supporting husband
Pregnant Chanel Iman Visits Fiancé Davon Godchaux at Training Camp: 'Supporting Big Daddy'
jj watt kids training camp
JJ Watt Cools Down in the Water with His 8-Month-Old Son Koa in Sweet Photo: 'Training Camp 2023'
Sterling waves goodbye to Patrick Mahomes leaving for training camp
Patrick Mahomes Gets an Adorable Send-Off from Daughter Sterling as He Heads Off to Training Camp
Jason Kelce's Wife Kylie Share Sweet Photo of Baby Bennett Enjoying a 'Wagon Beach Nap': 'Hits Different'
Jason Kelce's Wife Kylie Share Sweet Photo of Baby Bennett Enjoying a 'Wagon Beach Nap': 'Hits Different'
Dwayne Johnson Fouth of July
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Fishes for Mermaids with Daughter Tiana on Fourth of July
Mitch Tribuisky baby football camp
Steelers Star Mitch Trubisky's Son 'Visited Daddy' at Football Training Camp — See the Cute Photos!
Juwan Johnson and Wife Chanen Reveal They've Experienced Two Miscarriages in Look Back at 2022
Juwan Johnson and Wife Chanen Reveal They Had Two Miscarriages as They Look Back at 2022
Baldwin Family
All About Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin's Children
Witney Carson McAllister Instagram
Celebrity Babies Born in 2023
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs kisses his finance Brittany Matthews before the start of the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews' Relationship Timeline
Chanel Iman attends the "Pomellato: from Milan & all around the world" Event
Chanel Iman Reveals She's Having a Baby Girl in Photoshoot with 2 Daughters: 'You're Getting a Sister!'
Nick Jonas and daughter Malti
Nick Jonas Carries Daughter Malti During 'Her First Soundcheck' in Sweet Working Dad Moment
Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Kaley Cuoco Shares Sweet Pic of Tom Pelphrey Cradling Daughter Matilda — See the Photo!
https://www.instagram.com/p/CrCa9JsN3lX/?hl=en. Simone Biles/Instagram
Simone Biles and Fiancé Jonathan Owens Obtain Their Marriage License: 'Almost Time'