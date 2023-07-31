Juwan Johnson Greets Newborn Daughter on the Sidelines for First Time at Training Camp: 'Years Praying'

Juwan Johnson's wife was emotional during a moment the couple has long awaited.

On Sunday, new mom Chanen Johnson visited her NFL star husband, 26, at training camp, sharing the moment on Instagram. Chanen, 27, held newborn daughter J’adore Blessing as Juwan jogged over, kissing her before kissing their baby girl.

"He's spent years praying for the day he gets to see his daughter waiting for him on the sidelines," the video's caption reads.



"We made it love," Chanen added in her post caption.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The NFL star shared his own reflection on their special arrival in an Instagram post, showing Chanen holding baby J'Adore just after her birth.

"What a BLESSING! A doctor in college told her she could never have kids. That she wouldn’t be able to. A year ago having a pair of miscarriages. But I know something and someone who is bigger than this giant. God has never lost. Not ONCE," the new dad wrote.

"This girl right here is one of a kind and I’m grateful that I call her my wife. God gave this little girl and this is a testament of unwavering faith. Thank you Jesus. J’adore Blessing Johnson welcome to this world princess! Daddy will alwayssss be there for you & mommy."

The couple first revealed their exciting baby news in an Instagram post in January.

"You're our dream come true👼🏽🤍 #juandchan," they captioned an Instagram Reel where the couple gazed at each other in different poses throughout a maternity shoot.

Later, the pair shared some of the photos from the shoot, where Chanen wore a silky white maxi dress while Juwan wore a button down and dress pants as they held a tiny pair of sneakers together, writing, "mom & dad 🤍" as the caption.

Juwan and Chanen met when they were both 20-year-old students at Penn State and tied the knot in Feb. 2020 after nearly three years of dating.