Justin Verlander Refutes Accusations That He Was a 'Diva' While on the New York Mets

“I’m sorry to hear that a staff member took offense to constructive criticism on how we could improve,” Verlander wrote on Twitter

By
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan
Anna Lazarus Caplan is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work previously appeared in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, The Dallas Morning News, Eater and other publications.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 16, 2023 06:06PM EDT
Justin Verlander of the Houston Astros poses for a photo during the Houston Astros Photo Day
Photo:

Adam Glanzman/MLB Photos via Getty 

Justin Verlander is batting back allegations that he’s a “diva.”

In a rare post on X, formerly known as Twitter, earlier this week, the newest (and oldest) member of the Houston Astros seemingly responded to a report in the New York Post which called into question the three-time Cy Young winner’s attitude during his four-month stint with the New York Mets.

“I want to say that I have nothing but respect for the Mets organization and I enjoyed connecting with all of my teammates this season…new and old! It truly was a wonderful group of people,” Verlander, 40, wrote.

He continued, “That being said, we all know the success of a team is made up of more than just the players on the field, everyone’s input is valuable. I’m sorry to hear that a staff member took offense to constructive criticism on how we could improve.”

The Post story alleges that the pitcher was “largely detached” from his Mets teammates this year, and that he was critical of the team’s analytics department, saying they were inferior to his previous team, the Astros.

ustin Verlander #35 of the New York Mets delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Citi Field on May 16, 2023 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

Elsa/Getty 

The claims come as the Mets have endured a disappointing sub-.500 season so far. At the trade deadline, in addition to Verlander, ace pitcher Max Scherzer was traded to the Texas Rangers.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After Verlander helped the Houston Astros win the World Series last November, he opted to become a free agent, instead of staying with the Astros and getting the $25 million salary he would have earned next year.

In December, he signed a two-year contract with the Mets worth $86 million, according to multiple reports.

Despite his short time with the Mets, Verlander is taking the long game: “Wishing nothing but the best to the Mets moving forward,” he wrote.

Related Articles
Olivia Dunne at The 2023 ESPYS held at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California, Paul Skenes #20 of the LSU Tigers reacts after a strikeout against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Charles Schwab Field
Olivia Dunne Supports Rumored Boyfriend and MLB Prospect Paul Skenes at Minor League Game
Novak Djokovic of Serbia fields questions from the media during the Western & Southern Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center on August 13, 2023
Novak Djokovic Has ‘Zero Regret’ About Missing Last Two Years of U.S. Tournaments Over Vaccine Refusal
Michael Oher #74 of the Ole Miss Rebels
The Tuohy Family Earned Approximately $700K From 'The Blind Side': Source (Exclusive)
Jorelyn Carabali
Brother of Colombian Women’s National Soccer Star Killed In Shooting Days After World Cup Loss
FIFA World Cup Winner and investor in NJ/NY Gotham FC emcees the World Cup Send Off for the players going to represent their countries in the 2023 FIFA World Cup after the National Women's Soccer League Match between the Chicago Red Stars and NJ/NY Gotham FC
Carli Lloyd Backs Up Her Criticism of USWNT's World Cup Play: 'Sometimes the Truth Hurts'
Michael Oher #73 of the Carolina Panthers celebrates with his family after the NFC Championship Game against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank Of America Stadium
Tuohy Family Claims Michael Oher Attempted to 'Threaten' Them with Negative Press in $15 Million 'Shakedown'
Irina Shayk Is Spotted At A London Hotel During A 48-Hour Rendezvous With Lover Tom Brady
Tom Brady and Irina Shayk Spotted at a London Hotel After a 48-Hour Stay
LeBron Jamming Out While Driving
LeBron James Jams Out as He Drives Around His Ohio Hometown: ‘Love Being Back in My Backyard’
Michael Oher on football field in NFL jersey
'Blind Side' Subject Michael Oher Speaks Out amid Legal Claims: 'Difficult Situation for My Family and Me'
Tuohy family and Michael Oher
Michael Oher Still Believes in Adoption ‘Despite’ What Happened to Him, and Other Revelations from New Memoir
Simone Biles of Team United States smiles during the Women's Team Final on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
Simone Biles Fact-Checks a Tweet About Her Gold Medal Count: 'This Is Awkward'
Easton Oliverson, Little League player
Little League Baseball Removes Bunk Beds for World Series After Player's Serious Injury Last Year
Michael Oher #74 of the Ole Miss Rebels stands with his family during senior ceremonies prior to a game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
Sean Tuohy Speaks Out About 'Blind Side' Subject Michael Oher's Legal Claims: 'The Allegations Are Insulting'
Rodion Amirov
Maple Leafs Prospect Rodion Amirov Dead at 21 After Doctors Did ‘Everything Possible’ for Brain Tumor
Michael Oher #74 of the Ole Miss Rebels
Where Is the 'Blind Side' Family Now? What to Know About Michael Oher and the Tuohys
Lucas Glover holds the trophy with his wife, Krista Glover, on the 18th green after the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind on August 13, 2023
Who Is Lucas Glover’s Wife? All About Krista Glover