Justin Verlander Refutes Accusations That He Was a 'Diva' While on the New York Mets

Justin Verlander is batting back allegations that he’s a “diva.”

In a rare post on X, formerly known as Twitter, earlier this week, the newest (and oldest) member of the Houston Astros seemingly responded to a report in the New York Post which called into question the three-time Cy Young winner’s attitude during his four-month stint with the New York Mets.

“I want to say that I have nothing but respect for the Mets organization and I enjoyed connecting with all of my teammates this season…new and old! It truly was a wonderful group of people,” Verlander, 40, wrote.

He continued, “That being said, we all know the success of a team is made up of more than just the players on the field, everyone’s input is valuable. I’m sorry to hear that a staff member took offense to constructive criticism on how we could improve.”

The Post story alleges that the pitcher was “largely detached” from his Mets teammates this year, and that he was critical of the team’s analytics department, saying they were inferior to his previous team, the Astros.

The claims come as the Mets have endured a disappointing sub-.500 season so far. At the trade deadline, in addition to Verlander, ace pitcher Max Scherzer was traded to the Texas Rangers.

After Verlander helped the Houston Astros win the World Series last November, he opted to become a free agent, instead of staying with the Astros and getting the $25 million salary he would have earned next year.

In December, he signed a two-year contract with the Mets worth $86 million, according to multiple reports.

Despite his short time with the Mets, Verlander is taking the long game: “Wishing nothing but the best to the Mets moving forward,” he wrote.

