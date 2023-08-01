Justin Verlander Heading Back to Houston Astros After Trade from Mets: Report

Three-time Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander has reportedly been traded back to the Houston Astros after playing less than one season with the New York Mets.

The Astros reached agreement with the Mets on Tuesday to reacquire Verlander, 40, just before the MLB trade deadline, a source told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Verlander played in Houston from 2017 until 2022, helping the team win its first World Series title in his first season and playing a large part in the Astros clinching the title again in 2022.

The ace signed with the Mets last December with a two-year, $86.7 million contract that included a $35 million vesting option for a third year in New York.

The Mets will gain outfielder Drew Gilbert, rated as the Astros' best prospect by MLB.com, and minor league outfielder Ryan Clifford. Neither team has confirmed the deal that the Astros reportedly initiated.

During his four-month stint with the Mets, Verlander went 6-5 with a 3.15 ERA and 1.15 WHIP in 16 starts this year. He allowed 77 hits, 33 earned runs and 31 walks with 81 strikeouts in 94.1 innings.

The news of Verlander’s reunion with the Astros comes just two days after the Mets unloaded fellow ace Max Scherzer to the Texas Rangers. Closer David Robertson is now headed to the Miami Marlins and outfielder Mark Canha will join the Milwaukee Brewers. The New York team’s performance this season has been underwhelming, prompting a series of trades.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Baltimore Orioles also had their eye on the all-star pitcher, but Verlander had a full no-trade clause, which MLB.com reported he has waived, likely due to his personal relationship with Astros owner Jim Crane.

Verlander’s most recent season in Houston was one of his career-best, with the pitcher becoming the unanimous winner of 2022's Cy Young Award, his third time winning the coveted title. He also had a 1.75 ERA and 18-4 record.

Verlander has been married to model Kate Upton since 2017 with a wedding just days after the Astros won the World Series, and the couple have a 4-year-old daughter, Genevieve.

The 40-year-old right-hander previously told PEOPLE he wanted to continue playing in the major leagues for as long as he could so his daughter could watch him play. “I would like to be able to play long enough that my daughter can see me and remember me playing baseball when she grows older,” he said. “Maybe if anything, it’s going to push me to stay in shape and stay healthy, and be a good pitcher as long as I possibly can. I want her to be able to remember me on the field.”

