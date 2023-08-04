Justin Trudeau’s Wife Sophie Grégoire Shared Words of Advice to Meghan Markle About Managing Public Pressure

Months before her husband Justin Trudeau announced that the couple had separated, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau spoke openly about her "struggles" and the pressures faced by women in all walks of life on Meghan Markle's Archetypes podcast.

Speaking on the episode titled, "Good Wife/Bad Wife, Good Mom/Bad Mom," Grégoire Trudeau compared being a wife and mother to being a "lioness," saying, "She does a lot of the work in the lion tribe—she's the one hunting the food and all of that."

"Women across this planet are still the nucleus of the family, they still carry most of the load for housework, contributing to the family's well-being and most decisions concerning the kids," she continued. "We're all that lioness [and] we all long to be free in who we are."

In her introduction to the episode, Meghan spoke warmly about her friend, saying that Grégoire Trudeau helped her navigate her first pregnancy and the negative publicity she dealt with throughout that time.

"She's not just a wife or a first lady. She's the type of person who cares really deeply about her friends," the Duchess of Sussex said. "She used to send me these little meditations during my pregnancy and voice notes. Just these moments of encouragement and I've gone to her over the years for advice."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Grégoire Trudeau touched briefly on her own personal "struggles" when asked to choose three words to describe herself.

"Courageous, sensitive and funny. Because I've been doing so much work to go back to the little Sophie inside of me. Through all the adversity, through all my own struggles, and I found her. So I'm going to continue to take care of her."

Grégoire Trudeau and her husband, who wed in 2005 and share three children, announced their separation on Aug. 2, 2023, with the prime minister writing in an Instagram statement, "Hi everyone, Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversation, we have made the decision to separate."

The Canadian Prime Minister's office confirmed the news to PEOPLE, saying in a statement that Trudeau and Sophie have "signed a legal separation agreement."

"They have worked to ensure that all legal and ethical steps with regards to their decision to separate have been taken, and will continue to do so moving forward," the statement said.

Trudeau and Gregoire share three children. Their eldest child, Xavier, was born on Oct. 18, 2007. They welcomed their second child Ella-Grace on Feb. 5, 2009. Five years later, their youngest child Hadrien was born on Feb. 28, 2014.

Gregoire has had an eclectic and illustrious career of her own, which began in advertising and has also included work as an entertainment news show correspondent.

She has also focused on charitable endeavors, and is a national volunteer for the Canadian Mental Health Association. In May 2023, she partnered with the organization to encourage others to share their own struggles with mental health "to build more compassion and more empathy for one another."

