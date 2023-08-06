Justin Trudeau and Son Xavier Twin in Pink to Watch 'Barbie' Movie Together

Justin Trudeau is weighing in on an important current event: Barbenheimer.

The Canadian Prime Minister shared a photo on Instagram of himself and his oldest son, Xavier, 15, posing in front of a Barbie poster at a movie theater, which he captioned, “We’re team Barbie."

The duo twinned in Barbie pink — Trudeau donned a neon hoodie and his son sported a fuschia T-shirt — to honor the iconic doll as they watched the Greta Gerwig-directed film, which just hit $1 billion in ticket sales.



Trudeau shared the father-son photo four days after announcing that he and his wife, Sophie Grégoire — with whom he also shares daughter Ella-Grace, 14, and son Hadrien, 9 — are separating.

In a statement Trudeau posted on Instagram on Wednesday, he wrote, “Hi everyone, Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate.”

“As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build,” he continued. “For the well-being of our children, we ask that you respect our and their privacy. Thank you.”

The Prime Minister's office also confirmed the news to PEOPLE, noting in a statement that the couple already “signed a legal separation agreement.”

Justin Trudeau, wife Sophie Grégoire and their three children pose for a photo at the Taj Mahal in 2018. MONEY SHARMA/AFP/Getty

According to the statement, Trudeau and Grégoire, who married in May 2005, “have worked to ensure that all legal and ethical steps with regards to their decision to separate have been taken, and will continue to do so moving forward.”

“They remain a close family and Sophie and the Prime Minister are focused on raising their kids in a safe, loving and collaborative environment,” the statement continued. “Both parents will be a constant presence in their children’s lives and Canadians can expect to often see the family together.”

Trudeau has shown Grégoire and their children a lot of love during his time as Prime Minister.

In 2021, following a narrow win in a parliamentary election, he thanked his family during a victory speech, which he also delivered alongside them — sans Hadrien, who was asleep at home at the time.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with wife Sophie Grégoire (far left), daughter Ella-Grace and son Xavier. ERIC BOLTE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

During the speech, Trudeau said that “beyond everything I want to thank my family.”

"Sophie: 12 years ago when we decided to be involved together in politics, it's because we wanted to defend our values, because we wanted to contribute to build a stronger Canada,” he continued. “And since the beginning, we did that together. Thank you.”

The Prime Minister added a special shout-out to his kids: "And to my children, Xavier, Ella-Grace, Hadrien — who's been sleeping for many hours already, like we should all be — for working hard to build the best future, the best future for your generation and the generations coming."

