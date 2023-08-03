More than 40 years before Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that he and his wife of 18 years, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, had made the decision to separate, a similar story played out in the nation's capital.

Justin's father, Pierre Trudeau, and his mother, Margaret Trudeau, separated in 1977. At the time, Pierre was serving as Canada's 15th prime minister.

Margaret Trudeau and Canadian politician Pierre Trudeau. Ben Martin/Getty Images

The elder Trudeaus had a 29-year age gap and met when Pierre was 51 and Margaret was 18. They wed in a secret ceremony in 1971 and, nine months later, Justin was born.

Pierre and Margaret finalized their divorce in 1984.

On Wednesday, Justin, now 52, shared the news that he and his wife, 48, had separated, publishing a statement in both English and French on Instagram.



"Hi everyone, Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate," he wrote in the statement.

Sophie and Justin Trudeau. Christopher Furlong/Getty

The current prime minister continued: "As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build. For the well-being of our children, we ask that you respect our and their privacy. Thank you."

Justin and Sophie, who married in May 2005, share three children: Xavier, 15, Ella-Grace, 14, and Hadrian, 9.

The Canadian Prime Minister's Office confirmed the news of the couple's separation to PEOPLE, and said in a statement, "They remain a close family and Sophie and the Prime Minister are focused on raising their kids in a safe, loving and collaborative environment."

The statement continued: "Both parents will be a constant presence in their children’s lives and Canadians can expect to often see the family together." The office added that the family would be vacationing together next week.



Justin has served as the prime minister of Canada since 2015. His father, Pierre, served in the role from 1968 to 1984.