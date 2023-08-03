Justin Trudeau’s Father Pierre Trudeau Also Ended His Marriage While He Was Canada’s Prime Minister

Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau and his wife, Margaret Trudeau, separated in 1977 — decades before their son and daughter-in-law would find themselves in a similar position

By
Virginia Chamlee
Virginia Chamlee headshot
Virginia Chamlee
Virginia Chamlee is a Politics Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE for three years. Her work has previously appeared in The Washington Post, Buzzfeed, Eater, and other outlets.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 3, 2023 04:15PM EDT
Justin sticks out his tongue at his father; Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau
Justin Trudeau with his father Pierre and mother Margaret. Photo:

Harold Barkley/Toronto Star via Getty Images

More than 40 years before Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that he and his wife of 18 years, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, had made the decision to separate, a similar story played out in the nation's capital.

Justin's father, Pierre Trudeau, and his mother, Margaret Trudeau, separated in 1977. At the time, Pierre was serving as Canada's 15th prime minister.

Margaret Trudeau and Canadian politician Pierre Trudeau
Margaret Trudeau and Canadian politician Pierre Trudeau.

Ben Martin/Getty Images

The elder Trudeaus had a 29-year age gap and met when Pierre was 51 and Margaret was 18. They wed in a secret ceremony in 1971 and, nine months later, Justin was born.

Pierre and Margaret finalized their divorce in 1984.

On Wednesday, Justin, now 52, shared the news that he and his wife, 48, had separated, publishing a statement in both English and French on Instagram.

"Hi everyone, Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate," he wrote in the statement.

Sophie Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau depart Westminster Abbey after the funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022 in London,
Sophie and Justin Trudeau.

 Christopher Furlong/Getty

The current prime minister continued: "As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build. For the well-being of our children, we ask that you respect our and their privacy. Thank you."

Justin and Sophie, who married in May 2005, share three children: Xavier, 15, Ella-Grace, 14, and Hadrian, 9.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Canadian Prime Minister's Office confirmed the news of the couple's separation to PEOPLE, and said in a statement, "They remain a close family and Sophie and the Prime Minister are focused on raising their kids in a safe, loving and collaborative environment."

The statement continued: "Both parents will be a constant presence in their children’s lives and Canadians can expect to often see the family together." The office added that the family would be vacationing together next week.

Justin has served as the prime minister of Canada since 2015. His father, Pierre, served in the role from 1968 to 1984.

Related Articles
Moet & Chandon Celebrates The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Inside
Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth Reach Divorce Settlement 4 Months After Announcing Breakup
Tia Mowry Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards 03 03 23
Tia Mowry Says She's 'Nervous and Terrified' About Dating After Divorce: 'I'm So Inexperienced'
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are seen leaving Soho house
Justin and Hailey Bieber Spend a Date Night at Soho House in L.A. — See the Photos!
Elliot Grainge, Sofia Richie at Midnight in Los Angeles
Sofia Richie Talks Married Life and Upcoming Fashion Line: 'It's 100% Me'
Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau attend the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Justin Trudeau and Wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau Will Take a Family Vacation Amid Separation
Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau and Sophie GrÃÂ©goire Trudeau attend the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on September 19, 2022 in Windsor, England.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Announces Separation from Wife of 18 Years Sophie Grégoire: 'Deep Love and Respect'
Janelle Brown
'Sister Wives': Janelle Brown Says Kody Was 'Pushing Me Out the Door' as He's Accused of Playing Favorites
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are all smiles while leaving the Dave Chappelle Comedy Show
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Have Date Night at Dave Chappelle Comedy Show in West Hollywood
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky
Cynthia Bailey Shares Advice for Kyle Richards amid Her Separation: I ‘Root for People to Work it Out’
Jojo Fletcher, Jordan Rodgers
Jordan Rodgers Says Wife JoJo Fletcher Still Hasn't Passed Gas in Front of Him — 6 Years Later
Valerie Bertinelli attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena
Valerie Bertinelli Says She Still Questions How She 'Tolerated the Intolerable' But Has Many Days of 'Pure Peace'
Bebe Rexha performs at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on July 28, 2023 in London, England.
Bebe Rexha Cries Mid-Concert as Fans Hold Up 'You Are Enough' Signs After Keyan Safyari Breakup
Lenny Hochstein and Katharina Nahlik
Who Is Lenny Hochstein's Fiancée? All About Katharina Mazepa
Rep. Rosa DeLauro departs a House Democratic Caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol ; U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro, donning a tattoo
Rep. Rosa DeLauro, 80, Gets Tattoo Alongside 18-Year-Old Granddaughter: ‘Strengthens Our Bond’
Joe Biden Says âNo Man Deserves One Great Love, Let Alone Twoâ in Tribute to Jill Biden and First Wife Neilia
Joe Biden Says 'No Man Deserves 1 Great Love, Let Alone 2' in Tribute to Jill Biden and First Wife Neilia
Cameron Diaz Benji Madden ice cream 07 31 23
Cameron Diaz and Husband Benji Madden Spotted Getting Ice Cream Together in Los Angeles