Justin Trudeau and Wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau Will Take a Family Vacation Amid Separation

The Canadian Prime Minister's office told PEOPLE in a statement: "The family will be together on vacation, beginning next week."

Published on August 2, 2023 04:26PM EDT
Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau attend the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Photo:

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife of 18 years, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, will take a family vacation next week, following their decision to separate.

That's according to the Canadian Prime Minister's office, who confirmed the news of the couple's separation to PEOPLE, and said in a statement, "The family will be together on vacation, beginning next week."

The two, who married in May 2005, share three children: Xavier, Ella-Grace and Hadrian.

"They remain a close family and Sophie and the Prime Minister are focused on raising their kids in a safe, loving and collaborative environment," the Prime Minister's office said in a statement. "Both parents will be a constant presence in their children’s lives and Canadians can expect to often see the family together."

The statement added that the couple have "signed a legal separation agreement" and "have worked to ensure that all legal and ethical steps with regards to their decision to separate have been taken, and will continue to do so moving forward."

Trudeau, 52, shared the news of the couple's separation on Wednesday in a post published in both English and French on Instagram.

"Hi everyone, Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversation, we have made the decision to separate," he wrote in the statement.

Trudeau continued: "As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build. For the well-being of our children, we ask that you respect our and their privacy. Thank you."

Trudeau has been in office since 2015 and often uses social media to share photos of he and his wife. In April, he shared a series of photos of the couple in honor of Grégoire's birthday, writing, "Happy birthday, Sophie. From this, to this, and everything in between, there’s no one I’d rather have by my side… I love you, mon amour."

During their marriage, Trudeau credited his wife with helping him to be a better father, leader and feminist. He told Vox in 2016 that he teaches his children about gender equality by "showing that I’m attentive and respectful and very much in a partnership with Sophie as much as we are in a marriage."

Grégoire was by Trudeau's side when he was elected in 2015 and again in 2021.

