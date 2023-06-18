Justin Timberlake Celebrates His Dad and Stepdad in Sweet Father's Day Tribute: 'Two Incredible Humans'

"I’m so very grateful to have not ONE but TWO dads to learn from and lean on," the "Can't Stop the Feeling!" singer wrote in a post

Published on June 18, 2023 12:53PM EDT
Justin Timberlake fathers day post
Justin Timberlake fathers day post. Photo:

Justin Timberlake/Instagram

Justin Timberlake can't stop the Father's Day feeling!

The singer, 42, shared an emotional Instagram post honoring both his father, Randall Timberlake, and stepfather, Paul Harless on Sunday.

"When I became a dad, I realized what an important role these two incredible humans have played in my life," Timberlake, who shares sons Phineas, 2, and Silas, 8, with wife Jessica Biel, began in the post's caption.

The sweet series of photos showed the singer alongside his father and stepfather at various events over the years, doing everything from dancing at weddings to golfing. "I’m so very grateful to have not ONE but TWO dads to learn from and lean on. I love you both so much!!" the former *NSYNC member continued in the caption.

"Happy Father’s Day to all the Dads, Daddies, and Papas out there!!! 🙏🏻" he finished.

Justin Timberlake Celebrates His Dad and Stepdad in Heartwarming Father's Day Post

Justin Timberlake/Instagram

Last month, Timberlake took to Instagram to share a sweet tribute for his actress wife for Mother's Day.

"This human right here 🙏🏻 Mom, partner, brilliant, beautiful, badass… You are always there for me and these boys no matter the time of day or night," he wrote in the post.

Justin Timberlake's stepdad

Justin Timberlake/Instagram

The singer continued, "I'm in awe of you and beyond grateful that you are ours. We love you, Mommy! Love Always, Your baby boys and the big kid you said yes to. ❤️"

While appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show in November, Biel, 41, shared that she feels she's "constantly being pulled in a million directions" as a mom of two kids. "It's not easy sort of balancing your whole life trying to be around your kids and spend time with your partners and friends, and time for yourself and then also your career," she admitted. "It's so hard."

Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake Share Rare Photos of Sons on Fatherâs Day: âMy Two Favorite Melodiesâ
Jessica Biel/Instagram

"I don't think I've done it well necessarily yet," the KinderFarms co-owner said of trying to maintain a balance.

"I feel like I'm constantly being pulled in a million directions, and I think I do that thing where I'm like, 'It's all great,' and inside is like a crazy turmoil of ocean waves crashing and I'm freaking out about trying to figure it all out."

The Candy actress then went on to share the piece parenting advice that has helped her find balance: "You cannot do both at the same time. When you're wrestling on the floor, you're wrestling on the floor. Don't answer the phone, don't look at a work thing, don't text somebody, don't do any of it. You are wrestling on the floor," she said. "That's what we do in my household. A lot of wrestling."



