Jessica Biel Gets Surprise Visit from Justin Timberlake During Her Grueling Ab Workout

Justin Timberlake couldn’t help but admire Jessica Biel’s “abs of steel.”

The “Mirrors” singer, 42, decided to pay his wife an unexpected visit during her “killer Pilates ab” workout in a video she posted on Instagram Monday.

While the Candy actress, 41, went through the motions of fitness coach Ashley Brown’s ab series, a pair of sneakers can be seen entering the frame.

At that point, she hints that Timberlake is the one in sneakers by writing “guess who it is” in the clip.

Timberlake then pokes at Biel’s stomach — what she referred to in the video as her “abs of steel 😤” — while she exercises on the ground.

The audio of Olivia Rodrigo’s latest single “vampire” cuts out as Biel tells the camera, “That was my man.”

She ends the video by saying, “Have fun y’all 💪.”

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake. Gilbert Flores/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images

The former *NSYNC member is no stranger to crashing Biel’s workout sessions.

In another video she shared on Instagram in June, Timberlake gives his wife a high five after her “cruel single leg squat” workout.

Back in February, while working out with trainer Ben Bruno, Biel wrote about how “some other guy" wouldn't "stop distracting me” in the caption of her Instagram post.

During her workout, Biel begins to smile right before she blurts out, “Justin, stop.” The camera then pans to Timberlake on the other side of the room busting out some hilarious dance moves.

“What? It’s not distracting?” the singer teased. Biel put down her weight while she continued to laugh.

The couple — who have been married for 10 years and share sons Silas, 8, and Phineas, 2½ — love to tease each other on social media.



In May, Timberlake joked on TikTok, "From now on I'm only going by 'Jessica Biel's boyfriend,’ ” after a social media user commented, "I don't know who you are but your girlfriend looks like Jessica Biel. Congrats.”

At the time, Biel shared a selfie with the "Cry Me a River" singer on Instagram, referring to him as "my boyfriend" in the caption. She included a recording of the TikTok video in the next slide. Timberlake joking responded, "I know this sounds crazy but, will you marry me? 😍."

